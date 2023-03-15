NEW WINDSOR, Ill. — A joint investigation between the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the New Windsor Police Department has led to the arrest of a man on a sexual assault charge.

Matthew Eugene Walsh, 47, of New Windsor, is charged in Mercer County Circuit Court with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault. The charge involves a victim under the age of 13-years-old and is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Walsh was being held Tuesday night in the Mercer County Jail on a bond of $300,000, 10%. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charge Wednesday in Circuit Court when a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing on the charge.

Walsh was unsuccessfully released from probation in August in a meth case.

On March 16, 2020, Walsh pleaded guilty in Mercer County Circuit Court to a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of possession of meth of 15 and 100 grams was dismissed.

Walsh was sentenced to 30 months on probation. He violated his probation and on Aug. 15 he was sentenced to 60 days in the Mercer County Jail and unsuccessfully discharged from probation.

Walsh has twice been sentenced to the Illinois prison system.

In 2007, Walsh was convicted of theft, a Class 3 felony, and sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of corrections.

On March 13, 1996, Walsh was found guilty but mentally ill on one count each of arson and burglary, each a Class 2 felony that carry a prison sentence of three to seven years. He was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.