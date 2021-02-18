Mercer County seniors struggle with COVID-19 restrictions

Around 15 individual senior class members and/or their parents addressed the Mercer County School Board about their trials dealing with school restrictions while attending classes at the high school.

Besides the restraint involved with wearing face masks, some things cited were: No homecoming, no Prom, not being able to talk between classes with friends, not sitting with friends during lunch, no after school activities, reduced attendance at sporting events that were being held and having a feeling that no one cares about their plight.

Parents of some students also added their grief about missing out on watching their students’ participation in sports, music and theatre activities. More than one parent or student remarked about how the community and school district rallied behind last year’s senior class when the school district went “fully remote” last spring.

Lisa Finch, parent, asked board members to think back on their own senior year. “This year they have been virtually forgotten,” she said. She encouraged the board and other community members to “make sure the class of 2021 has the same experience. Make the year special for them. Please don’t forget about them,” she said.