Mertz, Wisconsin rout Illinois

MADISON, Wis. — Illinois boarded the buses from Champaign on Thursday afternoon armed with confidence.
After the years of taking lumps, the experienced team was supposed to turn a corner. When they departed those buses on Friday at Camp Randall Stadium against No. 14 Wisconsin, no corner was turned.
The offense returned a starting quarterback for the first time since 2015, 125 combined career starts on the offensive line, weapons at wide receiver and tight end and a running back group of which offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke highly.
That same offense fizzled against the gnarly Badgers' defense in a 45-7 loss to open the pandemic-delayed season in a stadium empty of fans other than cardboard cutouts in the lower rung of seats.
Quarterback Brandon Peters couldn't get in rhythm and frequently fixated on returning Josh Imatorbhebhe at the cost of missing wide open Donny Navarro on two separate occasions. He finished 8 of 19 for 87 yards and no touchdowns. His best offense came with his feet, with a career-high 75 rushing yards.
Outside of a few big runs by Peters, the offense only accounted for 213 yards with two turnovers while going 0-for-3 on fourth-down attempts. Two of those attempts required two yards or less to move the chains. The third attempt should have only required one yard, but a false start penalty pushed it back five yards.
Illinois gambled but the house won.
On the other side, Wisconsin (1-0) redshirt freshman Graham Mertz, in his first career start, made none of those same mistakes. He heaved the ball to his open receivers, got a Twitter shout-out from NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and carved up Illinois' defense for 248 yards and five touchdowns on 20-of-21 passing.
Mertz, who was a highly regarded four-star prospect out of high school and started in place of the injured Jack Coan, didn't even throw his first incompletion until late in the third quarter. He sustained drives, giving the Badgers a 43:28 advantage in time of possession. Illinois had the ball for 16:32.
By halftime, the mighty Badgers imposed their will on a team that stunned them just more than one year ago in Champaign — and it happened fast.
Illinois' (0-1) defense allowed 430 yards — it bent until Mertz broke it in the final 3:22 in the first half. Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes, who came into the game after starter Jake Hansen left with an injury, recovered a fumble out of the hands of Wisconsin tight end Jack Ferguson and returned it for a touchdown with 3:22 left in the half to pull within one touchdown, 14-7.
Suddenly, with an offense that couldn't get moving, Illinois had hope.
Then Mertz and Ferguson happened.
Mertz found Ferguson on a 34-yard pass down the sideline and, two plays later, Mertz hit the Ferguson open in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-7 with 1:06 left in the half.
With one timeout and the Badgers getting the ball to start the third quarter, Illinois tried to get a score back before Peters was sacked twice in three plays to force a punt. The entire drive lasted a whopping 27 seconds.
On the very next play, Mertz sent a laser of a pass to Danny Davis for a 53-yard touchdown, the lead swelled to 28-7 and the rout was on. In that 3:22 of game time, Mertz threw for 101 yards and the Badgers racked up 125 yards over two possessions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!