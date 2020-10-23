Mertz, Wisconsin rout Illinois

MADISON, Wis. — Illinois boarded the buses from Champaign on Thursday afternoon armed with confidence.

After the years of taking lumps, the experienced team was supposed to turn a corner. When they departed those buses on Friday at Camp Randall Stadium against No. 14 Wisconsin, no corner was turned.

The offense returned a starting quarterback for the first time since 2015, 125 combined career starts on the offensive line, weapons at wide receiver and tight end and a running back group of which offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke highly.

That same offense fizzled against the gnarly Badgers' defense in a 45-7 loss to open the pandemic-delayed season in a stadium empty of fans other than cardboard cutouts in the lower rung of seats.

Quarterback Brandon Peters couldn't get in rhythm and frequently fixated on returning Josh Imatorbhebhe at the cost of missing wide open Donny Navarro on two separate occasions. He finished 8 of 19 for 87 yards and no touchdowns. His best offense came with his feet, with a career-high 75 rushing yards.