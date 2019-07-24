Age: 24

Home: Ethiopia

Career: Two-time top-four finisher at Pune Half-marathon.

This year: First in Lago Maggiore Half-marathon, Bern Grand Prix 10k and Bosingen 11.9k.

At Bix: First appearance.

