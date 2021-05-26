Messiah Lutheran Church in Port Byron welcomes new minister

The congregation of Messiah Lutheran Church in Port Byron will welcome a new pastor on Sunday, June 6. Pastor Dave Efflandt, a native of Moline, will lead worship at 9 a.m.

Efflandt is a 1992 graduate of Moline High School and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in music education. After graduation, he taught middle school band for 12 years. When he returned to the Midwest in 2011, he attended Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated in 2015 with a Master of Divinity degree.

His experience includes four years at rural churches and two years as lead/administrative pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kasson, Minn. He has also served as music minister and youth minister at various locations.

Efflandt is married to his high school sweetheart, Sarah. They are the parents of two children, Austin and Bella. Austin attends Luther College and Bella will start her college career at Wartburg in the fall.

Messiah Lutheran Church is located at 302 11th St. in Port Byron. Worship services are at 9 a.m. every Sunday.

