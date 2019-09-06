Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Almquist Field

Last week: Metamora opened the season with a 43-16 win over Champaign Central. Rock Island fell to Bradley-Bourbonnais 36-35.

Last meeting: Metamora 42, Rock Island 14 (2018)

Twitter: @DLansman_DA

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetri

Overview: The Redbirds are ranked ninth this week in Class 5A. Quarterback Vinny Querciagrossa threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of last week's win. Rock Island was without three starters in Week 1. Tailback Davion Wilson is expected to return. The Rocks rotated Devin Swift and Eli Reese at quarterback in the opener. Coach Ben Hammer's team was penalized 19 times last week.

