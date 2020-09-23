MIAMI (0-2) at JACKSONVILLE (1-1)

Game notes: Six of the teams' nine meetings have been decided by 10 points or more. … The Jaguars have won the last two. … Jacksonville (average age 25.59) and Miami (25.61) began the season as the NFL's youngest teams. ... Miami's defense ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed per play (7.2), yards allowed per pass (10.6) and opposing passer rating (131.1). ... The Jaguars are trying to get to 2-1 for the third time in four years under coach Doug Marrone. Jacksonville has won four straight prime-time games, all of them against AFC South opponents. … Jaguars rookie Laviska Shenault is the only WR in NFL history with seven rushing attempts and six receptions in his first two games. … Fantasy tip: Neither defense has been overly impressive, so it would be smart to get as many key offensive playmakers from this game in your lineup as possible. QB Gardner Minshew, Robinson, Shenault and DJ Chark for Jacksonville; Fitzpatrick, TE Mike Gesicki and WR DeVante Parker for Miami.