Michael Everhard always knew the perfect cure for a bad day

When Amy Gardner was younger, she was, admittedly, a troublemaker. Her transgressions were generally kids’ stuff, like taking her parents' car for a joyride or talking back to a teacher.

But whatever the situation, her dad, Michael Everhard, of Fonda, was always on her side.

"He always had my back," Amy said. "Even when I was guilty, he was there no matter what."

One day when her dad picked her up from school, Amy told him how an art teacher had grabbed her by the ear. Michael wasn’t about to let that sort of punishment go.

"How would you like it if someone grabbed your ear?” Amy remembered him asking the teacher.

Her dad was always "a protector," she said, especially of his kids. When she was learning to ride her bike — a blue Schwinn with pink lettering — she flipped and burst her lip.

Michael was quick with the perfect cure for a bad fall: a cone of bubble gum ice cream.

But when he died of COVID-19 at age 65 on June 18, there were no quick cures for the unbearable pain.