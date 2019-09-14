Michael Glabicki, singer/songwriter of Rusted Root, with Dirk Miller will play the Redstone Room 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. General admission is $17 in advance, $20 day of show, at www.eventbrite.com

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, River Music Experience, Davenport. $20.

