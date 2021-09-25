Michael Moran, forward

Storm bring in Moran
The Quad City Storm signed forward Michael Moran to their training camp roster.
Moran, 26, joins the Storm after playing last season with the Port Huron Prowlers in the FPHL, scoring four goals and adding eight assists in 20 games.
Prior to playing with the Prowlers, the Milford, Mass. native played in college at Worcester State University, scoring 38 goals and adding 39 assists in 83 career games.
