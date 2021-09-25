 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Moran, forward
0 Comments

Michael Moran, forward

From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
  • 0

Storm bring in Moran

The Quad City Storm signed forward Michael Moran to their training camp roster.

Moran, 26, joins the Storm after playing last season with the Port Huron Prowlers in the FPHL, scoring four goals and adding eight assists in 20 games.

Prior to playing with the Prowlers, the Milford, Mass. native played in college at Worcester State University, scoring 38 goals and adding 39 assists in 83 career games.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News