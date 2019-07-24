Age: 25
Home: Rochester Hills, Mich.
Career: Former runner at University of Wisconsin … winner of 2018 Green Bay Marathon … fourth in 2018 USATF marathon championships at California International Marathon in 2018.
This year: 18th American finisher in Boston Marathon.
At Bix: Second appearance; ninth in 2018.
