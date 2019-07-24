Age: 25

Home: Rochester Hills, Mich.

Career: Former runner at University of Wisconsin … winner of 2018 Green Bay Marathon … fourth in 2018 USATF marathon championships at California International Marathon in 2018.

This year: 18th American finisher in Boston Marathon.

At Bix: Second appearance; ninth in 2018.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments