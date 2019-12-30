Michelle Juehring

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

After training to replace a legend for several years, Juehring finally was handed the reins in late July. She became the race director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

The 52-year-old mother of two replaces Ed Froehlich, who retired after 40 years of building the annual jaunt through the Quad-Cities into one of the most popular road races in the country.

Juehring now oversees an event that involves three or four days of activities, 15,000 participants, 150 committees, 5,000 volunteers, elite runners from around the world and sometimes as many as 50,000 spectators. She described the challenge before her as “a labor of love.’’

