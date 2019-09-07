ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army on Saturday.
The Wolverines (2-0) didn't lead until the second extra period and would have lost to the Black Knights (1-1) at the end of regulation if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just short and to the right.
It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.
Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football's winningest program barely stopped.
No. 1 Clemson 24, No. 12 Texas A&M 10: Trevor Lawrence threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Clemson won its record-tying 17th straight game with a dominating victory.
The Aggies (1-1) talked of an upset all week and figured to be the sternest test left for the defending national champions. Instead, the Tigers (2-0) methodically made plays, stretched out drives and pressured A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond into an awful showing.
No. 2 Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10: Tua Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of Alabama's victory.
No. 3 Georgia 63, Murray State 17: D'Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns, Jake Fromm threw for 166 yards and a score, and No. 3 Georgia broke loose in the second quarter against FCS school Murray State.
No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0: Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores for Ohio State.
J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Buckeyes (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati (1-1) in Luke Fickell's return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State, then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.
No. 13 Utah 35, Northern Illinois 17: Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half.
After a shaky first half, the Utah (2-0) clamped down on the Huskies (1-1) with an effective pass rush, an interception and a fourth-down stop. Huntley finished 14 for 19 for 214 yards and ran for 38 yards, without a sack for second straight game.
No. 15 Penn State 45, Buffalo 13: Penn State trailed Buffalo 10-7 at halftime but quickly pulled away with 28 third-quarter points to get the win.
No. 17 Wisconsin 17, Central Michigan 0: Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and Wisconsin cruised past Central Michigan.
While Wisconsin (2-0) had 599 yards of total offense, Central Michigan (1-1) managed just 58 yards and three first downs.
No. 19 Michigan State 51, Western Michigan 17: Darrell Stewart had 10 catches for 185 yards, and No. 19 Michigan State's maligned offense scored touchdowns on its first three drives on the way to a 51-17 win over Western Michigan on Saturday night that gave coach Mark Dantonio a share of the school record for victories.
Dantonio won his 109th game for the Spartans, matching Duffy Daugherty's mark. Michigan State (2-0) looked a lot sharper on offense than in its opener against Tulsa. Brian Lewerke threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, and Elijah Collins had 192 yards on 17 carries.
Maryland 63, No. 21 Syracuse 20: Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Maryland.
Anthony McFarland Jr. ran for two scores and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson during a sparkling first half in which the Terrapins (2-0) amassed 397 yards and built a 29-point lead.
Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31, OT: James Stefanou's 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat Nebraska when punter Isaac Armstrong's 49-yard try sailed wide right.
The students stormed the field in celebration of the Buffaloes' second straight victory over old Big 12 rival Nebraska (1-1). Last year, Colorado rallied win in the closing minutes in Lincoln.
The Buffaloes (2-0) rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while keeping Cornhuskers' second-year coach Scott Frost from winning his first road game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.