Doors open at 6 p.m. and the Michigan Rattlers play at 7 p.m. Sunday in this show for ages 21 and older at the Triple Crown WhiskeyBar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $15, are available at www.eventbrite.com. Lifelong friends and deep-north natives, the Michigan Rattlers play heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice.

