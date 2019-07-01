Doors open at 6 p.m. and the Michigan Rattlers play at 7 p.m. Sunday in this show for ages 21 and older at the Triple Crown WhiskeyBar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $15, are available at www.eventbrite.com. Lifelong friends and deep-north natives, the Michigan Rattlers play heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice.
7 p.m. Sunday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $15.
