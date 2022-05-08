MIDWEST LEAGUE: Kernels walk-off Bandits in 11th

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Even great pitching couldn’t save the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday in their series finale with the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Despite allowing just five hits — all singles — the Bandits couldn’t muster enough offense in a 2-1 loss that ended with the hosts walking off with the winner in the 11th inning.

The outcome gave the Kernels the six-game series victory and handed the 11-16 Bandits their third series loss of the young season.

After a day off Monday, the River Bandits open a six-game homestand against Wisconsin (17-10), which sits second in the Class A Midwest League’s Western Division behind the 19-8 Kernels.

In the bottom of the 11th in Sunday’s game at Perfect Game Field at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, Yohanse Morel took over on the mound for Quad Cities.

With a runner starting on second in the international tiebreaker format, an intentional walk of Willie Joe Garry Jr. and Will Holland’s sacrifice bunt left runners on second and third with just one out. Morel then intentionally walked pinch-hitter Seth Gray to load the bases.

The next man up, Anthony Prato, drove a flyball to deep right field that allowed Wander Javier, the placed runner, to score from third and end the game without a throw.

Without allowing an earned run, Morel suffered the loss to drop to 2-1. He was QC’s fourth pitcher. Kasey Kalich suffered a blown save when he gave up a game-tying earned run in the eighth.

That came after QC’s Cam Williams broke the scoreless tie in the top of the eighth with his sixth four-bagger of the season.

QC managed just four hits off five Cedar Rapids pitchers. Bradley Hanner, the final Kernels pitcher, picked up the victory, his third of the season.

Both teams struck out 15 times in the contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.