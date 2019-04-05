River Bandits, Bees postponed

Friday's Midwest League game between the Quad-Cities River Bandits and Burlington was postponed because of wet grounds at Burlington's Community Field.

The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader in Burlington today beginning at 5 p.m.

Friday's game was initially scheduled to be played in Davenport but was moved because of flooding in the area of Modern Woodmen Park.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game may exchange them for use at any River Bandits home game this season.

Roberson pitches Clinton to win

Josh Roberson gave up just one unearned run in 5 2/3 innings and the Clinton LumberKings topped the Kane County Cougars 5-1 on Friday.

The LumberKings got on the board in the top of the first when Jerar Encarnacion singled with two out and came around to score on J.D. Osborne's double.

The lead doubled to 2-0 in the second, with Connor Scott tripling home Demetrius Sims, before the Cougars managed their lone tally off Roberson on a sacrifice fly preceded by a hit, a walk and two errors.

The big blows from the LumberKings, though, came in the sixth as walks from Michael Donadio and Sims, sandwiched around a Bubba Hollins single, loaded the bases with nobody out. Scott picked up his second RBI on a ground out, Thomas Jones plated Hollins on a sacrifice fly and Encarnacion scored Sims on a double.

Sean Guenther, C.J. Carter and Zach Wolf threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to preserve the LumberKings' first win of the season.

