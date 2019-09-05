Midwest League playoffs

(Best of 3)

Great Lakes 1, Lake County 1

Wednesday: Great Lakes 6, Lake County 4

Thursday: Lake County 4, Great Lakes 0

Today: Lake County at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

South Bend 2, Bowling Green 0

Wednesday: South Bend 2, Bowling Green 1

Thursday: South Bend 7, Bowling Green 4

Quad Cities 1, Cedar Rapids 1

Wednesday: Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 1

Thursday: Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1

Today: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton 2, Kane County 0

Wednesday: Clinton 7, Kane County 3

Thursday: Clinton 10, Kane County 1

Cedar Rapids 2, Quad-Cities 1

Cedar RapidsabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Steer 2b4010Stubbs dh4000
Snyder 1b4000Kessinger ss4000
Wallner rf4000Dennis 3b3000
Javier ss4110Campos 1b3000
Gray 3b1000Abreu lf3000
Ozorio 3b2000Dawson 2b3110
Keirsey cf3000McKenna rf3011
Webb lf3121Holderbach c3000
Akins dh3011Rodriguez cf2010
Casanova c3000Wielansky ph1000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals31252Totals29131
Cedar Rapids000100100--2
Quad-Cities000010000--1

E -- Dawson (1). DP -- Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Cedar Rapids 5; Quad-Cities 1. 2B -- Webb (1), Akins (1). 3B -- Javier (1). CS -- Keirsey (1).

Cedar Rapidsiphrerbbso
Canterino5.021108
Thomas (W, 1-0)2.010002
Ramirez (S, 1)2.000003
Quad-Cities      
Daniels (L, 0-1)6.1522210
Tejada2.200005
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Gray (by Daniels). WP -- Canterino. U -- Emma Charlesworth-Seiler, A.J. Choc. T -- 3:01. A -- 983.

 

Clinton 10, Kane County 1

Clinton;202;004;200;--;10;16;3

Kane County;000;010;000;--;1;1;3

Walters, Baird (8), Alexander (9) and Banfield; Tabor, Baldwin (5), Goddard (6), Lin (8), Hiraldo (9) and Almond. WP -- Walters (1-0). LP -- Tabor (0-1). Two or more hits -- CLI, Burdick 3, Misner 3, Banfield 3, Hollins. 2B -- CLI, Banfield 2. 3B -- CLI, Torres, Castro. RBI -- CLI, Banfield 4, Castro 2, Burdick, Hollins; KC, Holmes.

