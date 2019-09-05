Midwest League playoffs
(Best of 3)
|Great Lakes 1, Lake County 1
Wednesday: Great Lakes 6, Lake County 4
Thursday: Lake County 4, Great Lakes 0
Today: Lake County at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
|South Bend 2, Bowling Green 0
Wednesday: South Bend 2, Bowling Green 1
Thursday: South Bend 7, Bowling Green 4
|Quad Cities 1, Cedar Rapids 1
Wednesday: Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 1
Thursday: Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1
Today: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 6:35 p.m.
|Clinton 2, Kane County 0
Wednesday: Clinton 7, Kane County 3
Thursday: Clinton 10, Kane County 1
Cedar Rapids 2, Quad-Cities 1
|Cedar Rapids
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Steer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stubbs dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Snyder 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kessinger ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wallner rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dennis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Javier ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Campos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gray 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozorio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Keirsey cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Webb lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Holderbach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Akins dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rodriguez cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Casanova c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wielansky ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Cedar Rapids
|000
|100
|100
|--
|2
|Quad-Cities
|000
|010
|000
|--
|1
E -- Dawson (1). DP -- Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Cedar Rapids 5; Quad-Cities 1. 2B -- Webb (1), Akins (1). 3B -- Javier (1). CS -- Keirsey (1).
|Cedar Rapids
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Canterino
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Thomas (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez (S, 1)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Quad-Cities
|Daniels (L, 0-1)
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Tejada
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
HBP -- Gray (by Daniels). WP -- Canterino. U -- Emma Charlesworth-Seiler, A.J. Choc. T -- 3:01. A -- 983.
Clinton 10, Kane County 1
Clinton;202;004;200;--;10;16;3
Kane County;000;010;000;--;1;1;3
Walters, Baird (8), Alexander (9) and Banfield; Tabor, Baldwin (5), Goddard (6), Lin (8), Hiraldo (9) and Almond. WP -- Walters (1-0). LP -- Tabor (0-1). Two or more hits -- CLI, Burdick 3, Misner 3, Banfield 3, Hollins. 2B -- CLI, Banfield 2. 3B -- CLI, Torres, Castro. RBI -- CLI, Banfield 4, Castro 2, Burdick, Hollins; KC, Holmes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.