Midwest League playoffs

South Bend 1, Great Lakes 0

Saturday: South Bend 6, Great Lakes 4

Today: South Bend at Great Lakes, 5:05 p.m.

* Monday: South Bend at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Clinton 1, Cedar Rapids 0 

Saturday: Clinton 4, Cedar Rapids 0

Today: Clinton at Cedar Rapids, 5:05 p.m.

* Monday: Clinton at Cedar Rapids, 6:35 p.m.

* If necessary

Clinton 4, Cedar Rapids 0

Cedar Rapids;000;000;000;--;0;4;0

Clinton;021;010;00x;--;4;7;0

Roberson, Rodriguez (6), Wolf (9) and Banfield. Cabezas, Hadley (5), Bentley (7) and Casanova. WP -- Roberson (1-0). LP -- Cabezas (0-1). Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids, Webb; Clinton, Torres. 3B -- Cedar Rapids, Webb; Clinton, Castro. HR -- Clinton, Edwards. RBI -- Clinton, Edwards 2, Burdick, Torres

