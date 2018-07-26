Kernels clobber LumberKings

The Cedar Rapids Kernels used three home runs and a stellar start from Tyler Watson to cruise past the Clinton LumberKings 9-1 on Thursday.

The only offense that Clinton could generate was a fifth inning solo home run from Keegan McGovern as Watson (4-4) allowed just three hits and struck out nine in seven innings.

Clay Chandler (6-2) gave up seven runs in six innings for the LumberKings, including a five-run fourth inning that was capped by the first of two home run for Kernels No. 9 hitter Michael Davis. Andrew Bechtold also homered for Cedar Rapids.

