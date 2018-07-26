Kernels clobber LumberKings
The Cedar Rapids Kernels used three home runs and a stellar start from Tyler Watson to cruise past the Clinton LumberKings 9-1 on Thursday.
The only offense that Clinton could generate was a fifth inning solo home run from Keegan McGovern as Watson (4-4) allowed just three hits and struck out nine in seven innings.
Clay Chandler (6-2) gave up seven runs in six innings for the LumberKings, including a five-run fourth inning that was capped by the first of two home run for Kernels No. 9 hitter Michael Davis. Andrew Bechtold also homered for Cedar Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.