River Bandits' offense goes cold

A first-inning run was too much for the Quad-Cities offense to overcome as the River Bandits fell 1-0 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium, the team's third straight loss.

Kenny Corey led off the first inning with a walk for Wisconsin, then stole second on a strike out by Trever Morrison. Corey was advanced to third on a flyout by Payton Henry, then scored on a single from Demi Orimoloye.

That was all the offense for the night as Carlos Herrera (1-3) held the Bandits to just four hits through six innings of work and Quad-Cities couldn't muster a hit in the final three innings against the Wisconsin bullpen.

Christian Javier (2-2) took the loss for the Bandits, which drop two games back of the Peoria Chiefs for first place in the division and 1.5 games back of the Clinton LumberKings for second place.

LumberKings lifted by offense

Clinton pounded out 11 hits to cruise to an 8-2 win over Burlington Thursday at Community Field.

Greifer Andrade led the onslaught with a 3-for-5 night, which included a home run and three RBIs.

Clinton jumped right on Burlington starter Jose Soriano (0-1), scoring three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Andrade.

Clinton added a run in the fourth inning, then two more runs in the sixth inning.

Ryan Costello hit his ninth home run of the season in the top of the seventh inning, padding the lead to 7-0 before Burlington countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame.

Nick Wells (4-3) earned the win, pitching six-and-a-third innings, allowing two runs and striking out four.

The win keeps the LumberKings a half-game back of Peoria for first place in the division.

