APPLETON, Wis. — Pitchers out of the bullpen provided anything but relief for the Quad Cities River Bandits on Wednesday afternoon.

Wisconsin teed off on the Bandits' bullpen, connecting for 12 hits and 10 runs over the final four innings of a 10-6 victory against Quad Cities in the Class A Midwest League baseball matinee at Fox Cities Stadium.

After starting pitcher Rylan Kaufman pitched four innings of two-hit shutout ball — lowering his season earned-run average to 1.62 — things turned dismal for the Bandits.

Wisconsin scored twice in each of the fifth and sixth innings, then added a single run in the seventh.

Dean Harm (3-3), the third reliever, was hit the hardest, giving up five runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning after Quad Cities had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning.

Back-to-back one-out doubles by Jheremy Vargas and Robert Moore, his 30th of the season, tied the game at 6. Then Mike Boeve put the Timber Rattlers up 7-6 with a two-out double. Hendry Mendez added an RBI single to make it 8-6, and later Alex Hall delivered the fourth double of the inning to bring in the final two runs.

That inning spoiled the Bandits' second three-run rally of the game.

Shervyen Newton and Herard Gonzalez scored on a throwing error by third baseman Boeve on Eric Kennedy's bunt single with runners on first and second. The Bandits then loaded the bases, but a forceout at the plate and a strikeout dampened the rally before River Town walked with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run for that 6-5 lead.

Earlier, Quad Cities roared back and scored three times in the top of the sixth inning to answer Moore's two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth off Chase Wallace. Newton doubled in a pair of runs, then scored on a double by Gonzalez.

The lead was short-lived as Ryan Ramsey was touched for three runs over the next two innings.

Game 3 of the six-game series is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Thursday.