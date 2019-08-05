Quad-Cities 1, Kane County 0

Quad-Cities
abrhbiKane Co
abrhbi
McKenna rf4010Holmes lf3000
Abreu lf4000Fletcher rf4000
Wielansky 3b3000Shannon 1b3010
Salazar 1b4000Kennedy dh3000
Holderbach c4120Robinson cf3000
Campos dh3010Rose 3b4000
Nova 2b3021Dalesndro c4030
Dawson ss4010Hernandez 2b3000
Rodriguez cf4010Leyton ss3000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals33181Totals30040
Quad-Cities 010000000--1  
Kane County 000000000--0  

E -- Hernandez (12). DP -- Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Quad-Cities 8; Kane County 8. SB -- McKenna (4); Holmes (12). CS -- Nova (6); Robinson (1).

Quad-Cities
iphrerbbso
Bravo (W, 3-4)6.020013
Conn2.010034
Gayle (S, 3)1.010000
Kane County      
Tabor (L, 5-4)5.051115
Goddard3.130002
Hiraldo0.200000
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Wielansky (by Goddard), Campos (by Goddard), Holmes (by Bravo). WP -- Conn 2. Ejection -- Kane County manager Vince Harrison. U -- Edwin Jimenez, Kevin Mandzuk. T -- 3:04. A -- 3,319.

 

Late Monday

Beloit 8, Clinton 6 (12)

Beloit;003;110;000;033;--;11;11;2

Clinton;000;030;200;031;--;9;9;4

WP — Ward (1-0). LP — Wolf (4-2). Two or more hits — Beloit, Foyle, Churlin, Jones, Ward; Clinton, Torres 3. 2B — Beloit, Sanchez, Jones; Clinton, Burdick, Hollins. RBI — Beloit , Jones 6, Churlin 2, Woodworth, Ward, Sanchez; Clinton, Burdick 3, Misner, Hollins, Scott.

Major League Baseball

Dodgers 8, Cardinals 0

St. LouisLos Angeles
abrhbi abrhbi 
M.Crpnt 3b4000Pderson rf-cf4221
De.Fwlr cf3010Muncy 2b2100
Knizner 1b1000J.Trner 3b4221
Gldschm 1b3000Ru.Mrtn 3b1000
Helsley p0000Bllnger 1b-rf4113
Edman ph1000Will.Sm c4010
Ozuna lf3000C.Sager ss4121
DeJong ss2000Sadler p0000
Y.Munoz ph-ss1000Negron cf-ss4120
J.Mrtin rf3000Beaty lf4022
Wong 2b2010Gnsolin p2000
Wieters c3000Chrgois p0000
Wacha p1000White ph-1b1000
A.Mejia p0000 
Thomas ph-cf1000 
Totals28020Totals348128
St. Louis000000000—0
Los Angeles30122000x—8

DP—St. Louis 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB—St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B—Wong (18), J.Turner (21), C.Seager (26), Beaty (15). HR—Pederson (24), Bellinger (37). SB—Ozuna (9), J.Turner (2). S—Gonsolin (1).

 IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Wacha L,6-532-376623
A.Mejia11-342200
Helsley310042
Los Angeles
Gonsolin W,1-1620017
Chargois100002
Sadler200010

HBP—by Sadler (Wong). WP—A.Mejia 2.

Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.

T—2:59. A—45,254 (56,000).

Cubs 6, Athletics 5

OaklandChicago
abrhbi abrhbi 
Semien ss5223Heyward cf-rf4110
Grssman lf2000Cstllns rf4232
Soria p0000Almr Jr cf0000
M.Chpmn 3b4000Bryant 3b4000
M.Olson 1b4010Rizzo 1b4010
Canha cf3000J.Baez ss3223
Pscotty rf4000Schwrbr lf4020
Profar 2b3210Cishek p0000
Hrrmann c3000Kntzler p0000
K.Davis ph0000Bote 2b0000
Bassitt p1000Cratini c3000
Treinen p0000Kemp 2b4010
Buchter p0000Ryan p0000
Martini ph-lf1112Phelps p0000
Pinder ph1010Hndrcks p2010
 Wick p0000
 I.Happ ph-lf2111
Totals31565Totals346126
Oakland002000030—5
Chicago10000140x—6

DP—Oakland 2, Chicago 1. LOB—Oakland 5, Chicago 6. 2B—Profar (16), Castellanos (40), Schwarber (17). HR—Semien 2 (19), Martini (1), Castellanos (12), J.Baez 2 (28), I.Happ (1). SB—Rizzo (5). S—Bassitt (1).

 IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Bassitt682225
Treinen L,6-42-344401
Buchter1-300001
Soria100000
Chicago
Hendricks61-312225
Wick W,2-02-300000
Cishek1-333311
Kintzler H,152-310001
Ryan H,112-310010
Phelps S,1-41-300000

HBP—by Hendricks (Grossman).

Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T—3:17. A—40,721 (41,649).

