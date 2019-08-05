Quad-Cities 1, Kane County 0
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kane Co
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McKenna rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Holmes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wielansky 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shannon 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Salazar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Holderbach c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Robinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Campos dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rose 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nova 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Dalesndro c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Dawson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Leyton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Quad-Cities
|010
|000
|000
|--
|1
|Kane County
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
E -- Hernandez (12). DP -- Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Quad-Cities 8; Kane County 8. SB -- McKenna (4); Holmes (12). CS -- Nova (6); Robinson (1).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Bravo (W, 3-4)
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Conn
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Gayle (S, 3)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kane County
|Tabor (L, 5-4)
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Goddard
|3.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hiraldo
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP -- Wielansky (by Goddard), Campos (by Goddard), Holmes (by Bravo). WP -- Conn 2. Ejection -- Kane County manager Vince Harrison. U -- Edwin Jimenez, Kevin Mandzuk. T -- 3:04. A -- 3,319.
Late Monday
Beloit 8, Clinton 6 (12)
Beloit;003;110;000;033;--;11;11;2
Clinton;000;030;200;031;--;9;9;4
WP — Ward (1-0). LP — Wolf (4-2). Two or more hits — Beloit, Foyle, Churlin, Jones, Ward; Clinton, Torres 3. 2B — Beloit, Sanchez, Jones; Clinton, Burdick, Hollins. RBI — Beloit , Jones 6, Churlin 2, Woodworth, Ward, Sanchez; Clinton, Burdick 3, Misner, Hollins, Scott.
Major League Baseball
Dodgers 8, Cardinals 0
|St. Louis
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Crpnt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson rf-cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|De.Fwlr cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Knizner 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ru.Mrtn 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Edman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Will.Sm c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Negron cf-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gnsolin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chrgois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wacha p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mejia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|Los Angeles
|301
|220
|00x—8
DP—St. Louis 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB—St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B—Wong (18), J.Turner (21), C.Seager (26), Beaty (15). HR—Pederson (24), Bellinger (37). SB—Ozuna (9), J.Turner (2). S—Gonsolin (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Wacha L,6-5
|3
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|A.Mejia
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Helsley
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Los Angeles
|Gonsolin W,1-1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sadler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP—by Sadler (Wong). WP—A.Mejia 2.
Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.
T—2:59. A—45,254 (56,000).
Cubs 6, Athletics 5
|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grssman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrmann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bassitt p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martini ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hndrcks p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Happ ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|Oakland
|002
|000
|030—5
|Chicago
|100
|001
|40x—6
DP—Oakland 2, Chicago 1. LOB—Oakland 5, Chicago 6. 2B—Profar (16), Castellanos (40), Schwarber (17). HR—Semien 2 (19), Martini (1), Castellanos (12), J.Baez 2 (28), I.Happ (1). SB—Rizzo (5). S—Bassitt (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Bassitt
|6
|8
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Treinen L,6-4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Buchter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Hendricks
|6
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Wick W,2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Kintzler H,15
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ryan H,11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Phelps S,1-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—by Hendricks (Grossman).
Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T—3:17. A—40,721 (41,649).
