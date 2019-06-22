Quad-Cities 7, Beloit 4
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Beloit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Adolph cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Pena 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Pena ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Vance 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Nova 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gridley ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Lacroix rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Jones c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Campos c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Churlin dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna lf
2
|1
|0
|0
|Madden cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Salazar dh,
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Schuemann 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Farrar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wielansky 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Weber rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|3
|Quad-Cities
|400
|110
|001
|--
|7
|12
|1
|Beloit
|100
|110
|001
|--
|4
|9
|1
DP -- QC 2, BEL 1 LOB -- QC 7, BEL 9. 2B -- Adolph (14), Salazar (8); Vance 2 (11), Weber (9). 3B -- Adolph (5). E -- Nova (4); Gridley (6). SB -- Adolph (8), Salazar (3), Pena (16). SF -- Vance. CS -- Dawson (5); Churlin (3).
Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Daniels
|4.0
|2
|2
|1
|4
|6
|Gonzalez
|3.0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cabral
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Beloit
|McIntyre
|4.0
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Damron
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Danielak
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP -- McIntyre. HBP -- by Daniels (Pena). U -- Ray Patchen, Taylor Payne. T -- 3:14. A -- 2,538.
Wisconsin 4, Clinton 0
Clinton;000;000;000;--;0;6;2
Wisconsin;000;004;00x;--;4;5;0
Sunitsch, Gillies (7), Whitmer (9) and Diaz. Walters, Brito (7), Sherrod (8) and Osborne. WP -- Sunitsch (5-7). LP -- Walters (0-3). Two or more hits -- Wisconsin, Turang. 2B -- Clinton, Hollins, Castro; Wisconsin, Garcia, Lujano, Turang. RBI -- Wisconsin, Garcia 2, Lujano
