Quad-Cities 7, Beloit 4

Quad-Cities abrhbiBeloit abrhbi
Adolph cf 5Pena 2b 
Pena ss Vance 3b
Nova 3b4Gridley ss 
Lacroix rf Jones c
Campos cChurlin dh
McKenna lf 

Madden cf 
Salazar dh,4Schuemann 1b0
Dawson 2b4Farrar lf
Wielansky 1bWeber rf
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals38 12 7Totals32 
Quad-Cities 400110001--712 
Beloit 100110001--4

DP -- QC 2, BEL 1 LOB -- QC 7, BEL 9. 2B -- Adolph (14), Salazar (8); Vance 2 (11), Weber (9). 3B -- Adolph (5). -- Nova (4); Gridley (6). SB -- Adolph (8), Salazar (3), Pena (16). SF -- Vance. CS -- Dawson (5); Churlin (3).

Quad-Cities 

iphrerbbso
Daniels4.0 2
Gonzalez3.0 
Cabral2.0
Beloit      
McIntyre 4.075524
Damron 2.0 
Danielak 3.0 3
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP -- McIntyre. HBP -- by Daniels (Pena). U -- Ray Patchen, Taylor Payne. -- 3:14. -- 2,538.

Wisconsin 4, Clinton 0

Clinton;000;000;000;--;0;6;2

Wisconsin;000;004;00x;--;4;5;0

Sunitsch, Gillies (7), Whitmer (9) and Diaz. Walters, Brito (7), Sherrod (8) and Osborne. WP -- Sunitsch (5-7). LP -- Walters (0-3). Two or more hits -- Wisconsin, Turang. 2B -- Clinton, Hollins, Castro; Wisconsin, Garcia, Lujano, Turang. RBI -- Wisconsin, Garcia 2, Lujano

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments