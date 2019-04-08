Quad-Cities 6, Clinton 5 (10 inn.)
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Clinton
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Adolph cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Scott cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pena ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Torres ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Valdez 3b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Banfield c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Encarnacion rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Schreiber rf-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Campos 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Donadio dh
|4
|1
|2
|4
| Gracia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sims 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
| Moclair p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cespedes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
| c-Hensley pr-ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
| Collado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
| Pineda dh-rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
| Dawson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|Quad-Cities
|
|002
|001
|200
|1
|--
|6
|
|Clinton
|
|100
|200
|020
|0
|--
|5
|
E -- Moclair (1), Sims (1), Rivera (1). DP -- QC 0, Clinton 1. LOB -- QC 13, Clinton 7. 2B -- Valdez (1); Rivera (1), Donadio (1). 3B -- Torres (1).HR -- Valdez (1); Donadio (1). SB -- Pineda (2), Dawson (2); Torres (2). CS -- Dawson (2); Reynolds (2).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Garcia
|4.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Moclair
|3.1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Collado (W, 1-0)(BS, 1)
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clinton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez
|5.0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Guerrero (BS, 1)
|3.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Carter (L, 0-1)
|2.0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WP -- Monclair; Rodriguez, Guerrero. HBP -- Dawson (by Carter); Adolph (by Rodriguez). U -- A.J. Choc, Emma Charlesworth-Seiler. T -- 3:22. A -- 602.
