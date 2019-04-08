Quad-Cities 6, Clinton 5 (10 inn.)

Quad-CitiesabrhbiClintonabrhbi
Adolph cf 31Scott cf 00
Pena ss 511Torres ss 320
Valdez 3b 6123Banfield c5
Salazar c 2Encarnacion rf 1
Schreiber rf-1b300Reynolds 1b30
Lacroix lf 511Rivera 3b410
Campos 1b 20Donadio dh4124
  Gracia p00Sims 2b 400
  Moclair p00Cespedes lf41
  c-Hensley pr-ph3000     
  Collado p0000     
 Pineda dh-rf5020     
 Dawson 2b3110     
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals406115Totals356
Quad-Cities 0020012001--6 
Clinton 1002000200--5 

E -- Moclair (1), Sims (1), Rivera (1). DP -- QC 0, Clinton 1. LOB -- QC 13, Clinton 7. 2B -- Valdez (1); Rivera (1), Donadio (1). 3B -- Torres (1).HR -- Valdez (1); Donadio (1). SB -- Pineda (2), Dawson (2); Torres (2). CS -- Dawson (2); Reynolds (2).

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Garcia4.0 43337
Moclair3.112237
Collado (W, 1-0)(BS, 1)2.210003
Clinton      
Rodriguez5.0 324
Guerrero (BS, 1)3.0 7333
Carter (L, 0-1)2.0 1123
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP -- Monclair; Rodriguez, Guerrero. HBP -- Dawson (by Carter); Adolph (by Rodriguez). U -- A.J. Choc, Emma Charlesworth-Seiler. T -- 3:22. A -- 602.

