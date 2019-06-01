Quad-Cities 1, Burlington 0

Quad-Cities
abrhbiBurlington
abrhbi
Dennis rf3110Adams cf3000
Pena ss3010Maitan 3b3000
Nova 3b4000Griffin lf4000
Castro, Ru dh2000Williams, N rf1000
Wielansky 1b4000Arendas dh4000
Abreu lf3000Fitzsimons 1b4000
Dawson 2b4010Olmeda c4010
Marquez, O c3000Jones ss3010
Adolph cf3010Arias 2b3000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals29140Totals29020
Quad-Cities 000001000--1  
Burlington 000000000--0  

E -- Arias (3). DP -- Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Quad-Cities 6, Burlington 7. 2B -- Dennis (11). SB -- Dawson (6); Williams (9). CS -- Abreu (1).

Quad-Cities
iphrerbbso
Garcia (W, 4-0)6.0100310
Daniels (S, 1)3.010026
Burlington      
Alvarado (L, 2-4)5.110039
Smith2.230005
Morrison1.000002
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Pena (by Alvarado); Dennis (by Alvarado). U -- Lance Seilhamer, Jae-Young Kim. T -- 2:53. A -- 1,406.

