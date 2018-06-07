Wisconsin 1, Quad-Cities 0
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Angarita 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Corey DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Meyers CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Morrison SS-2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Julks LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Henry C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Shaver 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Orimoloye LF
|3
|0
|2
|1
|De La Cruz RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McInerney 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tovalin 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Papierski C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lutz RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bohanek SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clark CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hairston 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lara SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|4
|1
|Wisconsin
|000
|020
|20X
|--
|1
|6
|1
DP -- Quad-Cities 0, Wisconsin 2. LOB -- Quad-Cities 7, Wisconsin 7. CS -- Angarita (1). SB -- Corey (1). E -- Bohanek (2); Clark (4). PB -- Henry (3). 2B -- Papierski (5); Lutz (10).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Javier (L, 2-2)
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Castellanos
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wisconsin
|Herrera (W, 1-3)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Salaman (H, 1)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Benoit (S, 7)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
HBP -- by Benoit (Meyers). U -- Steven Jaschinski, Kyle Nichol. T -- 2:44. A -- 4,265.
Clinton 8, Burlington 2
Clinton;300;102;101;--;8;11;1
Burlington;000;000;200;--;2;6;0
Nick Wells, Sam Delaplane (7), Adonis De La Cruz (9) and Nick Thurman. Jose Soriano, Anfernee Benitez (4), Zack Kelly (6), Kida De La Cruz (8) and Keinner Pina. WP -- Nick Wells (4-3). LP -- Jose Soriano (0-1). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Greifer Andrade 3, Louis Boyd; Burlington, Franklin Torres. 2B -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval, Jack Larsen, Greifer Andrade; Burlington, Kevin Williams, Zane Gurwitz. HR -- Clinton, Greifer Andrade, Ryan Costello. RBI -- Clinton, Greifer Andrade 3, Nick Thurman 2, Ryan Costello, Jack Larsen, Joseph Rosa; Burlington, Kevin Williams, Julio Garcia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.