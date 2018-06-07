Wisconsin 1, Quad-Cities 0

Quad-CitiesabrhbiWisconsinabrhbi
Angarita 2B4Corey DH
Meyers CFMorrison SS-2B 
Julks LF Henry C 
Shaver 1BOrimoloye LF 
De La Cruz RFMcInerney 1B
Tovalin 3BGarcia 3B
Papierski C Lutz RF
Bohanek SS2Clark CF
Lacroix DHHairston 2B
     Lara SS
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals27 Totals29 
Quad-Cities 000000000--04
Wisconsin 00002020X--16

DP -- Quad-Cities 0, Wisconsin 2. LOB -- Quad-Cities 7, Wisconsin 7. CS -- Angarita (1). SB -- Corey (1).  E -- Bohanek (2); Clark (4). PB -- Henry (3). 2B -- Papierski (5); Lutz (10).  

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Javier (L, 2-2)6.0
Castellanos2.0 
       
Wisconsin       
Herrera (W, 1-3)6.0 2
Salaman (H, 1) 2.0
Benoit (S, 7)1.00023
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- by Benoit (Meyers). U -- Steven Jaschinski, Kyle Nichol. -- 2:44. A -- 4,265.

Clinton 8, Burlington 2

Clinton;300;102;101;--;8;11;1

Burlington;000;000;200;--;2;6;0

Nick Wells, Sam Delaplane (7), Adonis De La Cruz (9) and Nick Thurman. Jose Soriano, Anfernee Benitez (4), Zack Kelly (6), Kida De La Cruz (8) and Keinner Pina. WP -- Nick Wells (4-3). LP -- Jose Soriano (0-1). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Greifer Andrade 3, Louis Boyd; Burlington, Franklin Torres. 2B -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval, Jack Larsen, Greifer Andrade; Burlington, Kevin Williams, Zane Gurwitz. HR -- Clinton, Greifer Andrade, Ryan Costello. RBI -- Clinton, Greifer Andrade 3, Nick Thurman 2, Ryan Costello, Jack Larsen, Joseph Rosa; Burlington, Kevin Williams, Julio Garcia

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times

Load comments