Midwest League
(Second-half standings)
West Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Cedar Rapids (MIN);23;15;.605;—
Peoria (STL);22;16;.579;1.0
Wisconsin (MIL);19;18;.514;3.5
Beloit (MIA);19;19;.500;4.0
South Bend (CHC);17;21;.447;6.0
Quad Cities (KC);14;24;.368;9.0
East Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fort Wayne (SD);22;16;.579;—
Dayton (CIN);20;17;.541;1.5
West Michigan (DET);20;17;.541;1.5
x-Great Lakes (LAD);19;19;.500;3.0
Lake County (CLE);17;20;.459;4.5
Lansing (OAK);14;24;.368;8.0
x-first-half division winner
Wednesday's results
Lake County 10, South Bend 4
Fort Wayne 9, Lansing 5
Great Lakes 5, West Michigan 1
Peoria 2, Beloit 1
Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 0
Dayton at Wisconsin, late
Today's games
South Bend at Lake County, 6:00 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lansing, 6:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 6:30 p.m.
Peoria at Beloit, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Wisconsin, 6:40 p.m.
Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 0
|Cedar Rapids
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Miller ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Rodriguez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Town lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ross 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jensen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Negret rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cossetti dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Emshoff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Salas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Urbina lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Morales c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Newton 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Fedko rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|Cedar Rapids
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|3
|1
|Quad Cities
|020
|101
|00x
|--
|4
|9
|0
E -- Morales (3). DP -- Quad Cities 2. LOB -- Cedar Rapids 6; Quad Cities 8. 2B -- Gonzalez (11). 3B -- Urbina (3). SB -- Ortega (6), Morales (5); Town (12), Johnson 2 (2). CS -- Ramirez (1).
|Cedar Rapids
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Jones (L, 5-5)
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Whorff
|2.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Paredes
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Quad Cities
|Noriega
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Johnson (W, 4-3)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Arias, W
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKeehan
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP -- Oertega (by Noriega). U -- Guillermo Rodriguez, Nobuoki Yasuta. T -- 2:24 (:32 delay). A -- 1,561.