Quad-Cities 10, Kane County 3
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kane County
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Angarita 2B
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Maciel CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beer LF
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Chisholm SS
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Lacroix LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yanqui 1B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra SS
|5
|1
|1
|2
|De La Trinidad RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mattix CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grotjohn LF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Shaver 3B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ramos 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor DH
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Susnara C
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Schreiber 1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lara DH
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Costes RF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cintron 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Papierski C
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|8
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Quad-Cities
|800
|000
|101
|--
|10
|11
|1
|Kane County
|000
|000
|210
|--
|3
|9
|1
E -- Paredes (1); Yanqui (9). DP -- Quad-Cities 2, Kane County 3. LOB -- Quad-Cities 2, Kane County 10. 2B -- Beer (1), Papierski (7); Grotjohn (7), De La Trinidad (11). HR -- Sierra (7). CS -- Taylor (2).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Enoli Paredes
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Willy Collado
|1.1
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Tanner Duncan
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kane County
|Jhoan Duran
|0.0
|8
|8
|5
|0
|0
|Cole Barlett
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Rafael Pujols
|3.0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Juan Torres
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP -- Paredes. U -- Jennifer Pawol, Jake Bruner. T -- 3:15. A -- 5,641.
|
Clinton 9, Wisconsin 7
Clinton;303;010;000;2;--;9;15;1
Wisconsin;020;500;000;0;--;7;10;1
Scott Boches, Tyler Jackson (4), Steven Moyers (4), Collin Kober (9) and Rainis Silva. Zach Davies, Matt Hardy (4), Carlos Herrera (5), Robbie Hitt (6), Cody Beckman (9) and Payton Henry. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Keegan McGovern 3, Eugene Helder, Ryan Costello, Jack Larsen, Johnny Adams, Dimas Ojeda; Wisconsin, KJ Harrison 3, Tristen Lutz, Gilbert Lara. 2B -- Clinton, Helder, Costello, Silva, McGovern, Ojeda; Wisconsin, Lutz, Lara, Clark. 3B -- Clinton, Costello, Larsen. HR -- Clinton, Larsen, McGovern; Wisconsin, Harrison. RBI -- Clinton, Costello 2, Larsen 2, McGovern 2, Scott, Ojeda; Wisconsin, Harrison 2, Lutz, Lara, Henry, Clark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.