Quad-Cities 10, Kane County 3

Quad-CitiesabrhbiKane Countyabrhbi
Angarita 2B410Maciel CF3
Beer LF Chisholm SS 
Lacroix LF Yanqui 1B 
Sierra SS De La Trinidad RF 
Mattix CF Grotjohn LF 
Shaver 3B Ramos 3B 
Taylor DH Susnara C 
Schreiber 1B Lara DH 
Costes RF Cintron 2B 
Papierski C      
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals36 10 11 Totals35
Quad-Cities 800000101--10111
Kane County 000000210--391

-- Paredes (1); Yanqui (9). DP -- Quad-Cities 2, Kane County 3. LOB -- Quad-Cities 2, Kane County 10. 2B -- Beer (1), Papierski (7); Grotjohn (7), De La Trinidad (11). HR -- Sierra (7). CS -- Taylor (2).

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Enoli Paredes5.2 
Willy Collado 1.1 
Tanner Duncan 2.0 
       
Kane County       
Jhoan Duran 0.0
Cole Barlett 5.0 
Rafael Pujols 3.0 
Juan Torres 1.0 
       
       
       
       

WP -- Paredes. U -- Jennifer Pawol, Jake Bruner. -- 3:15. -- 5,641.

 

Clinton 9, Wisconsin 7

Clinton;303;010;000;2;--;9;15;1

Wisconsin;020;500;000;0;--;7;10;1

Scott Boches, Tyler Jackson (4), Steven Moyers (4), Collin Kober (9) and Rainis Silva. Zach Davies, Matt Hardy (4), Carlos Herrera (5), Robbie Hitt (6), Cody Beckman (9) and Payton Henry. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Keegan McGovern 3, Eugene Helder, Ryan Costello, Jack Larsen, Johnny Adams, Dimas Ojeda; Wisconsin, KJ Harrison 3, Tristen Lutz, Gilbert Lara. 2B -- Clinton, Helder, Costello, Silva, McGovern, Ojeda; Wisconsin, Lutz, Lara, Clark. 3B -- Clinton, Costello, Larsen. HR -- Clinton, Larsen, McGovern; Wisconsin, Harrison. RBI -- Clinton, Costello 2, Larsen 2, McGovern 2, Scott, Ojeda; Wisconsin, Harrison 2, Lutz, Lara, Henry, Clark. 

