Cedar Rapids 1, Quad-Cities 0

Quad-CitiesabrhbiCedar Rapidsabrhbi
Dennis rf4000Steer 3b4110
Lee 2b3000Snyder 1b4010
Stubbs c2000Javier dh3000
Dawson 3b3000Wallner rf4000
Nova ss3010Akins lf4011
Campos dh3010Keirsey cf3000
McKenna cf3000Casanova c3000
Machado lf3000Ozoria ss3010
Biermann 1b3000Hirabayashi 2b3000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals27020Totals31141
Quad-Cities000000000--0
Cedar Rapids000000001--1

E -- Dawson (10), Lee (1). LOB -- Quad-Cities 2; Cedar Rapids 6. 2B -- Steer (12). SB -- Lee (1), Steer (4). CS -- Stubbs (1), Nova (7).

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Daniels6.0100011
Bravo (L, 5-5)2.131103
Cedar Rapids      
Canterino5.010007
Rapp (W, 5-1)4.010003
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Stubbs (by Canterino), Lee (by Canterino); Javier (by Bravo). U -- Pete Talkington, Adam Pierce. T -- 2:38. A -- 2,673.

 

Clinton 5, Burlington 0

Clinton;000;210;200;--;5;6;0

Burlington;000;000;000;--;0;7;1

Guerrero, Brito (7), Alexander (8) and Osborne; Duensing, Alvarado (6) and Wenson. WP -- Guerrero (9-6). LP -- Duensing (6-7). Two or more hits -- Burlington, Rondon 3, Jones, Vega. 3B -- Clinton, Bradshaw (2), Jones (3). HR -- Clinton, Edwards (8). RBI -- Clinton, Bradshaw, Burdick, Edwards, Jones, Castro.

