Cedar Rapids 1, Quad-Cities 0
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cedar Rapids
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dennis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Steer 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lee 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Snyder 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stubbs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Javier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wallner rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nova ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Akins lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Campos dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Keirsey cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Casanova c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozoria ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Biermann 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hirabayashi 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|Cedar Rapids
|000
|000
|001
|--
|1
E -- Dawson (10), Lee (1). LOB -- Quad-Cities 2; Cedar Rapids 6. 2B -- Steer (12). SB -- Lee (1), Steer (4). CS -- Stubbs (1), Nova (7).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Daniels
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Bravo (L, 5-5)
|2.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Cedar Rapids
|Canterino
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Rapp (W, 5-1)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP -- Stubbs (by Canterino), Lee (by Canterino); Javier (by Bravo). U -- Pete Talkington, Adam Pierce. T -- 2:38. A -- 2,673.
Clinton 5, Burlington 0
Clinton;000;210;200;--;5;6;0
Burlington;000;000;000;--;0;7;1
Guerrero, Brito (7), Alexander (8) and Osborne; Duensing, Alvarado (6) and Wenson. WP -- Guerrero (9-6). LP -- Duensing (6-7). Two or more hits -- Burlington, Rondon 3, Jones, Vega. 3B -- Clinton, Bradshaw (2), Jones (3). HR -- Clinton, Edwards (8). RBI -- Clinton, Bradshaw, Burdick, Edwards, Jones, Castro.
