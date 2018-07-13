Dayton 6, Quad-Cities 5
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dayton
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Angarita 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sierra ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Sugilio lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Beer 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cedrola cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Costes cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Downs ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Shaver 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Papierski c
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Collymre dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Taylor rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Clemntina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schreiber dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Wallace rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lactoix lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Lopez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|44
|5
|14
|5
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|4
|Quad-Cities
|0
|000
|020
|201
|--
|5
|
|
|Dayton
|1
|200
|001
|002
|--
|6
|
|
E -- Castellanos (1), Garcia (2), Costes (1); Santana (8). LOB -- Quad-Cities 14, Dayton 9. 2B -- Angarita (5), Lacroix (4), Sierra (9), Papierski (9), Schreiber (4); Clementina (15). 3B -- Taylor (1). HR -- Costes (1), Shaver (9). CS -- Downs (8). SF -- Cedrola, Lopez.
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Rosado
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Castellanos
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Garcia
|2.0
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Collado (L, 0-2)
|2.1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dayton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bautista
|5.1
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Cox
|1.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Nutof
|0.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hunter (W, 1-0)
|2.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HBP -- Beer (by Hunter), Angarita (by Hunter), Santana (by Rosado). WP -- Hunter. U -- Jaschinski, Nichol. T -- 3:42. A -- 7,693.
