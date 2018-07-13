Dayton 6, Quad-Cities 5

Quad-CitiesabrhbiDaytonabrhbi
Angarita 2bGarcia 2b
Sierra ssSugilio lf
Beer 1bCedrola cf
Costes cfDowns ss
Shaver 3bSantana 1b
Papierski cCollymre dh
Taylor rfClemntina c
Schreiber dhWallace rf
Lactoix lfLopez 3b
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals44 14 Totals36 12 
Quad-Cities0000020201--5  
Dayton1200001002--6  

-- Castellanos (1), Garcia (2), Costes (1); Santana (8). LOB -- Quad-Cities 14, Dayton 9. 2B -- Angarita (5), Lacroix (4), Sierra (9), Papierski (9), Schreiber (4); Clementina (15). 3B -- Taylor (1). HR -- Costes (1), Shaver (9). CS -- Downs (8). SF -- Cedrola, Lopez.

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Rosado2.0 
Castellanos3.0 
Garcia2.0 
Collado  (L, 0-2)2.1 
       
Dayton       
Bautista5.1 
Cox1.2 1
Nutof0.2 
Hunter (W, 1-0)2.1 0
       
       
       

HBP -- Beer (by Hunter), Angarita (by Hunter), Santana (by Rosado). WP -- Hunter. U -- Jaschinski, Nichol. -- 3:42. -- 7,693.

 

