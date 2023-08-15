Midwest League
(Second-half standings)
West Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Cedar Rapids (MIN);27;16;.628;—
Peoria (STL);25;17;.595;1.5
Beloit (MIA);21;22;.488;6.0
Wisconsin (MIL);21;22;.488;6.0
South Bend (CHC);18;24;.429;8.5
Quad Cities (KC);15;28;.349;12.0
East Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
West Michigan (DET);24;18;.571;—
Dayton (CIN);24;19;.558;0.5
Fort Wayne (SD);23;20;.535;1.5
Lake County (CLE);19;21;.475;4.0
x-Great Lakes (LAD);20;23;.465;4.5
Lansing (OAK);18;25;.419;6.5
x-first-half division winner
Tuesday's results
West Michigan 3, South Bend 1
Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 4
Peoria at Lake County, postponed
Lansing 6, Great Lakes 5
Beloit 10, Quad Cities 4
Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 1
Wednesday's games
Peoria at Lake County, 3 p.m. (DH)
South Bend at West Michigan, 5:35 p.m.
Dayton at Fort Wayne, 5:35 p.m.
Great Lakes at Lansing, 6:05 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 6:35 p.m.
Beloit 10, Quad Cities 4
|Beloit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sanoja ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Johnson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mack c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Town lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cappe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Dickerson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Montgomery 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Negret rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zubia dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Emshoff 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Thompson rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mariñez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kennedy cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Caballero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Newton 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|a-Luttrell ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Alexander c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|10
|12
|8
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|Beloit
|000
|101
|350
|--
|10
|12
|1
|Quad Cities
|100
|201
|000
|--
|4
|7
|1
E -- Cappe (22); Negret (2). DP -- Beloit. LOB -- Beloit 4, QC 7. 2B -- Cappe (25), Montgomery (3), Mariñez (9); Newton (10). HR -- Zubia (10), Mack (6), Thompson (14), Sanoja (2); Town (3), Emshoff (8). SB -- Sanoja (3).
|Beloit
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
Poland
|6.0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|7
|Jimenez (W, 2-2)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Encarnacion, B
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Quad Cities
|Mozzicato
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
8
|Arias, W (L, 3-4)(BS, 5)
|2.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Simonelli
|0.0
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Harm
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP -- B. Encarnacion; Simonelli. U -- Cas Cousins, Shin Koishizawa. T -- 2:39. A -- 2,095.