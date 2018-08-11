Cedar Rapids 9, Quad-Cities 6

Cedar RapidsabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Baddoo dh5000Shaver 3b5111
Jeffers c5121Lacroix lf5010
Lamach rf5222Hensley 2b5121
Helman 2b5131Taylor rf4120
Rodriguez 1b5111Costes dh210
Maciel cf5343Sierra ss3013
Cabbage lf5030Schreiber 1b4010
Bechtold 3b3131Papierski c4121
Montesino ss5000Mattix cf4120
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals439189Totals366136
Cedar Rapids 013131000--9
Quad-Cities 000022002--6

-- Papierski (5). DP -- Cedar Rapids 3, Quad-Cities 0. LOB -- Cedar Rapids 10, Quad-Cities 6. 2B -- Cabbage (18), Lamach (3); Sierra (13), Lacroix (8). HR -- Maciel (3), Lamach (1); Shaver (13), Papierski (4). SB -- Helman (2). SF -- Sierra.

Cedar Rapidsiphrerbbso
Balazovic (W, 6-3)5.022216
Acosta1.052200
Faucher3.062215
Quad-Cities      
Rodriquez (L, 4-5)4.095504
Hardy1.264403
Feldmann2.110024
Castellanos1.020011
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Costes (by Acosta). WP -- Faucher. U -- Tanner Moore, Taylor Payne. -- 3:26. -- 5,533.

 

Clinton 5, Peoria 2

Clinton;302;000;000;--;5;7;1

Peoria;002;000;000;--;2;6;2

Clay Chandler, Steven Moyers (6), Kyle Wilcox (9) and Juan Camacho. Alvaro Seijas, Thomas St. Clair (6), Patrick Dayton (8) and Julio Rodriquez. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Eugene Helder; Peoria, J.R. Davis. 2B -- Clinton, Helder, Dimas Ojeda. 3B -- Clinton, Billy Cooke. HR -- Clinton, Keegan McGovern; Peoria, Brandon Benson. RBI -- Clinton, Connor Hoover, Helder, McGovern; Peoria, Benson 2. 

