Cedar Rapids 9, Quad-Cities 6
|Cedar Rapids
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Baddoo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Shaver 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Jeffers c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Lacroix lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lamach rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Hensley 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Helman 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rodriguez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Costes dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Maciel cf
|5
|3
|4
|3
|Sierra ss
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Cabbage lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bechtold 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Papierski c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Montesino ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mattix cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|43
|9
|18
|9
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|6
|Cedar Rapids
|013
|131
|000
|--
|9
|Quad-Cities
|000
|022
|002
|--
|6
E -- Papierski (5). DP -- Cedar Rapids 3, Quad-Cities 0. LOB -- Cedar Rapids 10, Quad-Cities 6. 2B -- Cabbage (18), Lamach (3); Sierra (13), Lacroix (8). HR -- Maciel (3), Lamach (1); Shaver (13), Papierski (4). SB -- Helman (2). SF -- Sierra.
|Cedar Rapids
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Balazovic (W, 6-3)
|5.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Acosta
|1.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Faucher
|3.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Quad-Cities
|Rodriquez (L, 4-5)
|4.0
|9
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Hardy
|1.2
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Feldmann
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Castellanos
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP -- Costes (by Acosta). WP -- Faucher. U -- Tanner Moore, Taylor Payne. T -- 3:26. A -- 5,533.
|
Clinton 5, Peoria 2
Clinton;302;000;000;--;5;7;1
Peoria;002;000;000;--;2;6;2
Clay Chandler, Steven Moyers (6), Kyle Wilcox (9) and Juan Camacho. Alvaro Seijas, Thomas St. Clair (6), Patrick Dayton (8) and Julio Rodriquez. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Eugene Helder; Peoria, J.R. Davis. 2B -- Clinton, Helder, Dimas Ojeda. 3B -- Clinton, Billy Cooke. HR -- Clinton, Keegan McGovern; Peoria, Brandon Benson. RBI -- Clinton, Connor Hoover, Helder, McGovern; Peoria, Benson 2.
