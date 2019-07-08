Cedar Rapids 6, Quad-Cities 5
|Cedar Rapids
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pearson rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rodriguez cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Encrnacion 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nova ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Akins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kessinger 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Celestino cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Salazar dh
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Snyder dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Campos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Javier ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Webb lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hensley 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Casanova 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lacroix lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Isola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dennis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DeLaTorre 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|35
|6
|6
|5
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Cedar Rapids
|000
|200
|004
|--
|6
|Quad-Cities
|101
|100
|200
|--
|5
E -- Nova 2 (7), Campos (1). DP -- Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Cedar Rapids 10; Quad-Cities 6. 2B -- Nova (9), Salazar (12). HR -- Rodriguez (1), McKenna (1). SB -- Snyder (4); Hensley (9).
|Cedar Rapids
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Schulfer
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Howell
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rapp
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Perez (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martinez (S, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quad-Cities
|Tejada
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|1
|Rivera
|4.1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Henderson (L, 0-1)
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
WP -- Tejada, Rivera 2, Rapp, Henderson 2. U -- Thomas O'Neil, Ben Rosen. T -- 3:17. A -- 1,971.
|
Clinton 4, Kane County 2
Clinton;021;010;000;--;4;9;0
Kane County;000;000;020;--;2;5;0
Walters, Brito (7), Alcala(8) and Osborne. Goddard, Toelken (4), Cuas (7), Miller (9) and Almond. Two or more hits — Clinton, Bradshaw, Rivera. 2B — Clinton, Osborne, Burdick; KC, Almond, Herrera. 3B — Clinton, Jones. RBI — Clinton, Burdick, Hollins, Jones, Rivera; KC, Herrera 2.
