Cedar Rapids 6, Quad-Cities 5

Cedar RapidsabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Pearson rf4110Rodriguez cf5221
Encrnacion 2b4000Nova ss5120
Akins ph1000Kessinger 2b3111
Celestino cf4120Salazar dh4032
Snyder dh4111Campos c4000
Javier ss4000McKenna rf4121
Webb lf4112Hensley 1b4010
Casanova 1b4100Lacroix lf4000
Isola c3000Dennis 3b4000
DeLaTorre 3b3112     
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals35665Totals375115
Cedar Rapids 000200004--6  
Quad-Cities 101100200--5  

E -- Nova 2 (7), Campos (1). DP -- Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Cedar Rapids 10; Quad-Cities 6. 2B -- Nova (9), Salazar (12). HR -- Rodriguez (1), McKenna (1). SB -- Snyder (4); Hensley (9).

Cedar Rapidsiphrerbbso
Schulfer5.073305
Howell1.020000
Rapp1.022210
Perez (W, 1-0)1.000002
Martinez (S, 1)1.000001
Quad-Cities      
Tejada4.032261
Rivera4.112218
Henderson (L, 0-1)0.222211
       
       
       
       

WP -- Tejada, Rivera 2, Rapp, Henderson 2. U -- Thomas O'Neil, Ben Rosen. T -- 3:17. A -- 1,971.

 

Clinton 4, Kane County 2

Clinton;021;010;000;--;4;9;0

Kane County;000;000;020;--;2;5;0

Walters, Brito (7), Alcala(8) and Osborne. Goddard, Toelken (4), Cuas (7), Miller (9) and Almond. Two or more hits — Clinton, Bradshaw, Rivera. 2B — Clinton, Osborne, Burdick; KC, Almond, Herrera. 3B — Clinton, Jones. RBI — Clinton, Burdick, Hollins, Jones, Rivera; KC, Herrera 2.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments