Quad-Cities 6, West Michigan 2

Quad-Cities abrhbiWest Michigan abrhbi
Rodriguez cfMcMillan c
Kessinger ssLipcius 2b 
Campos dhPackard lf
Salazar 1bBojarski rf 
Hensley 3bQuintana 3b 
Dawson 2b Meadows cf
Lacroix lfKenley dh 
Holderbach c Rivera 1b 
Machado rfPerez ss 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals36 10 Totals32 
Quad-Cities 000022002--6102
West Michigan 002000000--27

-- Hensley 2 (5); Quintana (8). DP -- QC 1. LOB -- QC 7, WM 6. 2B -- Machado (4), Campos (3). CS -- Lacroix (6); McMillan (4).

Quad-Cities iphrerbbso
Freure (W, 5-4) 5.0 2
Ruppenthal (S, 2) 4.0 
West Michigan       
Kirby (L, 3-5) 5.1 
Reyes 1.2 
Chentouf 2.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- by Kirby (Salazar); by Freure (Kenley). WP -- Freure, Ruppenthal. U -- Lance Seilhammer, Jae-Young Kim. -- 3:17. -- 6,161.

Lake County 4, Clinton 3

Lake County;300;100;000;--;4;7;1

Clinton;000;200;001;--;3;9;0

Mota, Rholl (7), Alvarez (9) and Naylor. Soriano, Alcala (7) and Osborne. WP -- Mota (3-6). LP -- Soriano (2-6). Two or more hits -- Lake County, Fermin, Schneemann; Clinton, Scott, Osborne. 2B -- Lake County, Smith, Schneemann; Clinton, Scott 2, Edwards, Osborne, Jones. RBI -- Lake County, Farhat, Nelson, Schneemann, Smith; Clinton, Bradshaw, Jones, Osborne

