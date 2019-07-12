Quad-Cities 6, West Michigan 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|West Michigan
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rodriguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMillan c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kessinger ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lipcius 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Campos dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Packard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Salazar 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bojarski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Quintana 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Meadows cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kenley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Holderbach c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Rivera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Perez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Quad-Cities
|000
|022
|002
|--
|6
|10
|2
|West Michigan
|002
|000
|000
|--
|2
|7
|1
E -- Hensley 2 (5); Quintana (8). DP -- QC 1. LOB -- QC 7, WM 6. 2B -- Machado (4), Campos (3). CS -- Lacroix (6); McMillan (4).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Freure (W, 5-4)
|5.0
|5
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Ruppenthal (S, 2)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|West Michigan
|Kirby (L, 3-5)
|5.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Reyes
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chentouf
|2.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP -- by Kirby (Salazar); by Freure (Kenley). WP -- Freure, Ruppenthal. U -- Lance Seilhammer, Jae-Young Kim. T -- 3:17. A -- 6,161.
Lake County 4, Clinton 3
Lake County;300;100;000;--;4;7;1
Clinton;000;200;001;--;3;9;0
Mota, Rholl (7), Alvarez (9) and Naylor. Soriano, Alcala (7) and Osborne. WP -- Mota (3-6). LP -- Soriano (2-6). Two or more hits -- Lake County, Fermin, Schneemann; Clinton, Scott, Osborne. 2B -- Lake County, Smith, Schneemann; Clinton, Scott 2, Edwards, Osborne, Jones. RBI -- Lake County, Farhat, Nelson, Schneemann, Smith; Clinton, Bradshaw, Jones, Osborne
