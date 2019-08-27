Clinton 6, Wisconsin 5

Wisconsin;000;013;010;--;5;10;0

Clinton;040;100;10x;--;6;10;0

Contreras, Cousins (6) and Diaz; Andrews, Culbertson (6), Rodriguez (6), Wolf (8) and Banfield. WP -- Andrews (8-4). LP -- Contreras (2-3). Two or more hits -- WIS, Howell, Fry, Pinero; CLI, Castro 3, Burdick. 2B -- WIS, Pinero, Lujano; CLI, Burdick. HR -- WIS, Howell, Pinero; CLI, Rivera. RBI -- WIS, Lujano 2, Howell, Abreu, Pinero; CLI, Rivera 4, Torres.

