Clinton 10, Peoria 5

Peoria;000;000;311;--;5;11;0

Clinton;304;300;00x;--;10;16;2

Roberson, Baird (6), Brito (7), Alexander (8) and Osborne. Brettell, Pereira (4) and Wilson. WP -- Roberson (4-4). LP -- Brettell (5-10). Two or more hits -- Peoria, Machado 3, Shaw 3, Cedeno 3; Clinton, Burdick 4, Misner 3, Devers, Edwards, Hollins. 2B -- Peoria, Cedeno, Whalen; Clinton, Devers, Edwards. 3B -- Clinton, Burdick. HR -- Clinton, Burdick. RBI -- Peoria, Machado 2, Figuera, Shaw; Clinton, Burdick 3, Misner 2, Osborne 2, Edwards, Hollins

Records: Peoria (53-84); Clinton (77-60) 

