Quad-Cities 6, Peoria 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Peoria
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dennis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Perez ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rodriguez rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gorman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pena ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Herrera c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|McKenna cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Whalen 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wielansky 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hensley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Torres rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dawson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Ynfante cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adolph lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Quad-Cities
|000
|600
|000
|--
|6
|9
|0
|Peoria
|100
|000
|010
|--
|2
|6
|0
DP -- QC 2, PEO 0. LOB -- QC 11, PEO 6. 2B -- Dennis (5), Adolph (5), McKenna (1); Gorman (8). HR -- Dawson (2); Herrera (4). E -- Dennis (1).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Freure (W, 2-1)
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Gonzalez (S, 1)
|4.0
|2
|1
|0
|1
1
|Peoria
|Leahy (L, 1-4)
|3.2
|5
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Casadilla
|3.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Pacheco
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
Balk -- Casadilla. U -- Bobby Tassone, Thomas Burrell. T -- 3:09. A -- 5,007.
Cedar Rapids 8, Clinton 2
Cedar Rapids;020;103;002;--;8;15;0
Clinton;100;000;001;---;2;10;1
Sands, Schulfer (6), Martinez (9) and Rodriguez. Soriano, Vesia (6), Walters (7) and Osborne. WP -- Sands (2-1). LP -- Soriano (0-4). Save -- Schulfer (1). Two or more hits -- CR, Akins 3, Maciel 3, Weiss, Bechtold, Rodriguez; Clint, Cespedes 3, Scott, Rivera. 2B -- CR, Pearson, Bechtold, Weiss; Clint, Sims, Cespedes. 3B -- CR, Bechtold; Clint, Cespedes, Reynolds. RBI -- CR, Bechtold 2, Maciel 2, Celestino, Weiss; Clint, Cespedes, Reynolds
