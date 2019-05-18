Quad-Cities 6, Peoria 2

Quad-Cities abrhbiPeoria abrhbi
Dennis 2bPerez ss 
Rodriguez rfGorman 3b
Pena ssHerrera c
McKenna cfWhalen 1b
Wielansky 2bShaw 2b3
Salazar cRiley lf 3
Hensley 1bNunez dh
Lacroix 3b3Torres rf
Dawson 3bYnfante cf0
Adolph lf      
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals35 Totals30 
Quad-Cities 000600000--6
Peoria 100000010--2

DP -- QC 2, PEO 0. LOB -- QC 11, PEO 6. 2B -- Dennis (5), Adolph (5), McKenna (1); Gorman (8). HR -- Dawson (2); Herrera (4). E -- Dennis (1). 

Quad-Cities iphrerbbso
Freure (W, 2-1)5.0 
Gonzalez (S, 1)4.0 

Peoria      
Leahy (L, 1-4)3.2 
Casadilla3.14113
Pacheco2.000
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

Balk -- Casadilla. U -- Bobby Tassone, Thomas Burrell. -- 3:09. -- 5,007.

Cedar Rapids 8, Clinton 2

Cedar Rapids;020;103;002;--;8;15;0

Clinton;100;000;001;---;2;10;1

Sands, Schulfer (6), Martinez (9) and Rodriguez. Soriano, Vesia (6), Walters (7) and Osborne. WP -- Sands (2-1). LP -- Soriano (0-4). Save -- Schulfer (1). Two or more hits -- CR, Akins 3, Maciel 3, Weiss, Bechtold, Rodriguez; Clint, Cespedes 3, Scott, Rivera. 2B -- CR, Pearson, Bechtold, Weiss; Clint, Sims, Cespedes. 3B -- CR, Bechtold; Clint, Cespedes, Reynolds. RBI -- CR, Bechtold 2, Maciel 2, Celestino, Weiss; Clint, Cespedes, Reynolds

