Bowling Green 4, Quad-Cities 3
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bowling Green
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Angarita 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Brujan dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sierra 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rutherford 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Beer lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Shaver 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hernandez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Castro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hensley ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hair 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mattix cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carbrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lactoix dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chester cf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|11
|4
|Quad-Cities
|120
|000
|000
|--
|3
|10
|1
|Bowling Green
|000
|020
|11x
|--
|4
|11
|2
E -- Angarita (2); Hernandez, Ronaldo (6), Rutherford (7). LOB -- Quad-Cities 8, Bowling Green 7. 2B -- Beer (4); Rutherford (15), Brujan (11), Walls (19), Gomez (23), Chester (15). 3B -- Lacroix (2); Chester (4). CS -- Taylor (5); Walls (9). SF -- Cabrera. DP -- Quad-Cities 2. PB -- Hernandez, Ronaldo (15)
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Rodriguez
|7.1
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Feldman
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|Myers
|2.0
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Gist
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
4
|Sanders
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
HBP -- Chester (by Rodriguea). WP -- Rodriguez. U -- Afonzo, Presley-Murphy. T -- 2:50. A -- 3,499.
Clinton 4, Lansing 1
Lansing;001;000;000;--;1;2;0
Clinton;000;000;40x;--;4;6;3
Clay Chandler, Marvin Gorgas (7), Collin Kober (9) and Juan Camacho. Graham Spraker, Brody Rodning (7) and Owen Spiwak. WP -- Gorgas (4-2). LP -- Rodning (1-3). Save -- Kober (6). Two or more hits -- Lansing, Norberto Obeso; Clinton, Juan Camacho. 2B -- Clinton, Eugene Helder. HR -- Lansing, Norberto Obeso; Clinton, Ryan Costello, Jack Larsen. RBI -- Lansing, Norberto Obeso; Clinton, Ryan Costello 2, Jack Larsen 2
Late Friday
Clinton 1, Great Lakes 0
Great Lakes;000;000;000;--;0;6;0
Clinton;000;001;00x;--;1;8;0
Max Gamboa, Darien Nunez (2), Devin Hemmrich (5), Sven Schueller (7) and Hunter Feduccia; Ryne Inman, Tyler Jackson (3), Kyle Wilcox (7), Sam Delaplane (9) and Rainis Silva. WP -- Jackson 1-0. LP -- Hemmerich 1-5. S -- Delaplane 6. Two or more hits -- Great Lakes, Brayan Morales 2, Josh McLain 2; Clinton, Joseph Rosa 2, Silva 2. HR -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval. RBI -- Clinton, Sandoval. U -- Steven Hodgins, Harrison Silverman. T -- 2:35 (2:19 delay). A -- 5,104
