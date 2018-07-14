Bowling Green 4, Quad-Cities 3

Quad-CitiesabrhbiBowling Greenabrhbi
Angarita 3bBrujan dh
Sierra 2bRutherford 3b
Beer lfWalls ss0
Shaver 1bHernandez c
Castro cGomez lf
Hensley ssHair 2b
Taylor rfDavis 1b
Mattix cfCarbrera rf
Lactoix dhChester cf
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals36 10 Totals33 11 
Quad-Cities120000000 --310 
Bowling Green00002011x --411 

-- Angarita (2); Hernandez, Ronaldo (6), Rutherford (7). LOB -- Quad-Cities 8, Bowling Green 7. 2B -- Beer (4); Rutherford (15), Brujan (11), Walls (19), Gomez (23), Chester (15). 3B -- Lacroix (2); Chester (4). CS -- Taylor (5); Walls (9). SF -- Cabrera. DP -- Quad-Cities 2. PB -- Hernandez, Ronaldo (15)

Quad-Cities
iphrerbbso
Rodriguez7.1103304
Feldman0.210000
       
       
       
Bowling Green      
Myers2.073312
Gist4.01000

4

Sanders3.020015
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Chester (by Rodriguea). WP -- Rodriguez. U -- Afonzo, Presley-Murphy. -- 2:50. -- 3,499.

Clinton 4, Lansing 1

Lansing;001;000;000;--;1;2;0

Clinton;000;000;40x;--;4;6;3

Clay Chandler, Marvin Gorgas (7), Collin Kober (9) and Juan Camacho. Graham Spraker, Brody Rodning (7) and Owen Spiwak. WP -- Gorgas (4-2). LP -- Rodning (1-3). Save -- Kober (6). Two or more hits -- Lansing, Norberto Obeso; Clinton, Juan Camacho. 2B -- Clinton, Eugene Helder. HR -- Lansing, Norberto Obeso; Clinton, Ryan Costello, Jack Larsen. RBI -- Lansing, Norberto Obeso; Clinton, Ryan Costello 2, Jack Larsen 2  

Late Friday

Clinton 1, Great Lakes 0

Great Lakes;000;000;000;--;0;6;0

Clinton;000;001;00x;--;1;8;0

Max Gamboa, Darien Nunez (2), Devin Hemmrich (5), Sven Schueller (7) and Hunter Feduccia; Ryne Inman, Tyler Jackson (3), Kyle Wilcox (7), Sam Delaplane (9) and Rainis Silva. WP -- Jackson 1-0. LP -- Hemmerich 1-5. S -- Delaplane 6. Two or more hits -- Great Lakes, Brayan Morales 2, Josh McLain 2; Clinton, Joseph Rosa 2, Silva 2. HR -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval. RBI -- Clinton, Sandoval. U -- Steven Hodgins, Harrison Silverman. T -- 2:35 (2:19 delay). A -- 5,104

