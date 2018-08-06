Peoria 3, Quad-Cities 2

Quad-CitiesabrhbiPeoriaabrhbi
Shaver 3b31Myers 2b 00
Lacroix lf400Plummer lf32
Hensley dh010Montero 3b 3010
Taylor rf00Kirtley 1b 110
Angarita 2b10Rodriguez c4010
Sierra ss1Denton dh11
Papierski c31Davis cf421
Schreiber 1b11Benson rf 021
Mattix cf 40Ascanio ss 011
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals3322Totals34 311 3
Quad-Cities 110000000--2  
Peoria 000010002--3  

E--Solis (5). LOB--Q-C 7, Peoria 7. 2B-- Hensley (7), Papierski (12). 3B -- Sierra (3). HR--Shaver (12), Schreiber (2). CS -- Plummer (5). DP -- Q-C 3, Peoria 1. 

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Sandoval5.051102
Solis (BS 1), (L, 2-5) 3.152215
Feldmann0.1 1000
Peoria       
Seijas5.17224
Gordon2.25
Yokley (W, 2-1)1.000012
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP--Plummer (by Solis). WP--Yokley. U -- Steven Jaschinski, Kyle Nichol. T--2:51. A--1,968.

Clinton 10, Wisconsin 3

Wisconsin;000;000;030;--;3;6;3

Clinton;240;021;10x;--;10;11;0

Francis, Petersen (4), Friese (6), Hardy (8) and Henry. Kerr, Bell (7), De La Cruz (9) and Silva. WP -- Kerr (4-10). LP -- Francis (5-8). Two or more hits -- Wisconsin, Silva; Clinton, Cooke, McGovern, Pena, Silva. 2B -- Wisconsin, Harrison; Clinton, McGovern. HR -- Clinton, Silva, McGovern, Pena. RBIs -- Wisconsin, Harrison 2, Lutz; Clinton, McGovern 3, Helder, Ojeda, Pena, Silva 2.

