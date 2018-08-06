Peoria 3, Quad-Cities 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Peoria
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Shaver 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Myers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Plummer lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hensley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirtley 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Angarita 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodriguez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sierra ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Denton dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Davis cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Schreiber 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Benson rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mattix cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ascanio ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|34
|3
|11
|3
|Quad-Cities
|110
|000
|000
|--
|2
|Peoria
|000
|010
|002
|--
|3
E--Solis (5). LOB--Q-C 7, Peoria 7. 2B-- Hensley (7), Papierski (12). 3B -- Sierra (3). HR--Shaver (12), Schreiber (2). CS -- Plummer (5). DP -- Q-C 3, Peoria 1.
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Sandoval
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Solis (BS 1), (L, 2-5)
|3.1
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Feldmann
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peoria
|Seijas
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Gordon
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Yokley (W, 2-1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP--Plummer (by Solis). WP--Yokley. U -- Steven Jaschinski, Kyle Nichol. T--2:51. A--1,968.
Clinton 10, Wisconsin 3
Wisconsin;000;000;030;--;3;6;3
Clinton;240;021;10x;--;10;11;0
Francis, Petersen (4), Friese (6), Hardy (8) and Henry. Kerr, Bell (7), De La Cruz (9) and Silva. WP -- Kerr (4-10). LP -- Francis (5-8). Two or more hits -- Wisconsin, Silva; Clinton, Cooke, McGovern, Pena, Silva. 2B -- Wisconsin, Harrison; Clinton, McGovern. HR -- Clinton, Silva, McGovern, Pena. RBIs -- Wisconsin, Harrison 2, Lutz; Clinton, McGovern 3, Helder, Ojeda, Pena, Silva 2.
