Midwest League
(Second-half standings)
West Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Cedar Rapids (MIN);31;18;.633;—
Peoria (STL);27;21;.563;3.5
Beloit (MIA);23;25;.479;7.5
Wisconsin (MIL);23;26;.469;8.0
South Bend (CHC);20;28;.417;10.5
Quad Cities (KC);18;31;.367;13.0
East Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
West Michigan (DET);28;19;.596;—
Fort Wayne (SD);27;22;.551;2.0
People are also reading…
Dayton (CIN);26;23;.531;3.0
Lake County (CLE);23;23;.500;4.5
x-Great Lakes (LAD);23;26;.469;6.0
Lansing (OAK);21;28;.429;8.0
x-first-half division winner
Tuesday's results
Dayton 5, Lansing 4
South Bend 6, Cedar Rapids 3
Great Lakes 5, Fort Wayne 2
Lake County at Beloit, late
West Michigan 14, Peoria 3
Wisconsin 4, Quad Cities 3
Today's games
Quad Cities at Wisconsin, 12:10 p.m.
Lansing at Dayton, 6:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at Beloit, 6:35 p.m.
West Michigan at Peoria, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin 4, Quad Cities 3
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Johnson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown Jr. dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dickerson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lara cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jensen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wilken 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Negret rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Boeve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Town lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Mendez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Emshoff dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gray Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Newton 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Wood c
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1-Gonzalez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Metzinger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Moore ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PWallace
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|26
|4
|5
|3
|Quad Cities
|020
|000
|001
|--
|3
|6
|2
|Wisconsin
|200
|002
|00x
|--
|4
|5
|1
E -- Johnson (1), McKeehan (1); Mendez (5). DP -- QC 1, Wisconsin 1. LOB -- QC 5, Wisconsin 4. 2B -- Emshoff (11), Kennedy (1), Town (9); Wood (7). PO -- Lara. SB -- Town (15); Brown Jr. 2 (29), Wilken (1), Gray Jr. (15).
|Quad Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
Mozzicato
|5.0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|7
|McKeehan (L, 1-2)
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Arias
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wisconsin
|Peterson (W, 1-2)
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
5
|Jordan (H, 4)
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Guerrero (H, 1)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith (S, 4)
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP -- Wood (by Mozicato). U -- Brandon Tipton, Chad Patterson. T -- 2:27. A -- 4,485.