Quad-Cities 2, Kane County 0

Kane CoabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Lynch dh3010Dennis rf4020
Thomas cf2000Pena ss4021
Diaz lf4010Castro c4010
Kennedy 3b3000Nova 2b4120
Gilette 1b3010Hensley 1b4010
Perdomo ss3000Dawson dh3001
Hernandez 2b2000Adolph cf4000
Wasinger c3010Wielansky 3b3110
Holmes rf3000Machado lf3000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals26040Totals33292
Kane County 000000000--0  
Quad-Cities 00001102x--2  

E -- Workman (1), Hernandez (11), Kennedy (7). DP -- Quad-Cities 2. LOB -- Kane County 9; Quad-Cities 9. 2B -- Lynch (3), Gilette (2). CS -- Hernandez (2). SF -- Dawson (1).

Kane Coiphrerbbso
Tabor (L, 1-2)4.241115
Workman2.151003
Soriano1.000001
Quad-Cities      
Freure (W, 4-1)5.120056
Robaina (S, 1)3.220052
       
        
       
       
       
       
       

U -- Pete Talkington, Ben Rosen. T -- 2:57. A -- 2,886.

Burlington 2, Clinton 1

Clinton;001;000;000;--;1;1;0

Burlington;001;010;00X;--;2;5;0

Chris Vallimont, Alex Vesia (3), Elkin Alcala (7) and J.D. Osborne; Kyle Tyler, Luis Alvarado (6) and Harrison Wenson. WP -- Tyler (2-0). LP -- Vesia (1-2). S -- Alvarado (1). 2B -- Burlington, Wenson, Alvaro Rubalcaba. HR -- Clinton, Zach Scott. RBIs -- Clinton, Scott; Burlington, Wenson, Rubalcaba.

