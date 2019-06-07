Quad-Cities 2, Kane County 0
|Kane Co
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lynch dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dennis rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Thomas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pena ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Diaz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kennedy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nova 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gilette 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hensley 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adolph cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wasinger c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wielansky 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Holmes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|26
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|Kane County
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|Quad-Cities
|000
|011
|02x
|--
|2
E -- Workman (1), Hernandez (11), Kennedy (7). DP -- Quad-Cities 2. LOB -- Kane County 9; Quad-Cities 9. 2B -- Lynch (3), Gilette (2). CS -- Hernandez (2). SF -- Dawson (1).
|Kane Co
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Tabor (L, 1-2)
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Workman
|2.1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Soriano
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quad-Cities
|Freure (W, 4-1)
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|6
|Robaina (S, 1)
|3.2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
U -- Pete Talkington, Ben Rosen. T -- 2:57. A -- 2,886.
Burlington 2, Clinton 1
Clinton;001;000;000;--;1;1;0
Burlington;001;010;00X;--;2;5;0
Chris Vallimont, Alex Vesia (3), Elkin Alcala (7) and J.D. Osborne; Kyle Tyler, Luis Alvarado (6) and Harrison Wenson. WP -- Tyler (2-0). LP -- Vesia (1-2). S -- Alvarado (1). 2B -- Burlington, Wenson, Alvaro Rubalcaba. HR -- Clinton, Zach Scott. RBIs -- Clinton, Scott; Burlington, Wenson, Rubalcaba.
