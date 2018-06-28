Kane County 5, Quad-Cities 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kane County
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Angarita 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maciel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beer lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Chisholm ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Sierra ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Yanqui 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trinidad rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Shaver 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Silverio lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mattix cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Susnara c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Castro c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cintron 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|Totals
|26
|5
|6
|4
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|011
|--
|2
|10
|0
|Kane County
|101
|120
|00x
|--
|5
|6
|1
E -- Sanchez (12). DP -- Quad-Cities 2; Kane County 1. LOB -- Quad-Cities 7; Kane County 4. 2B -- Mattix (2), Castro 2 (5). HR -- Chisholm (12), Ramos (3), De La Trinidad (8). CS -- Sanchez (7), Susnara (1), Maciel (4). SB -- Mattix 2 (2).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Ramirez (L, 5-7)
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Aquino
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Solis
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Kane County
|Bain (W, 7-2)
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Gonzalez
|2.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
WP -- Ramirez; Bain. HBP -- by Ramirez (Chisholm). U -- Jennifer Pawol, Jake Bruner. T -- 2:42. A -- 5,863.
Wisconsin 4, Clinton 1
Clinton;010;000;000;--;1;5;1
Wisconsin;020;100;10x;--;4;8;1
Nelson Hernandez, Michael Petersen (7), Rodrigo Benoit (9) and Payton Henry. Raymond Kerr, Matt Clancy (6) and Juan Camacho. WP -- Nelson Hernandez (8-5). LP -- Raymond Kerr (3-7). Save -- Rodrigo Benoit (8). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Ryan Costello; Wisconsin, KJ Harrison, Robert Henry. 2B -- Wisconsin, KJ Harrison, Darren Seferina, Gilbert Lara. 3B -- Wisconsin, Zach Clark. HR -- Clinton, Johnny Adams. RBI -- Clinton, Johnny Adams; Wisconsin, Darren Seferina 2, Gilbert Lara, Robert Henry
