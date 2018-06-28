Kane County 5, Quad-Cities 2

Quad-CitiesabrhbiKane Countyabrhbi
Angarita 2b4000Maciel cf3000
Beer lf4021Chisholm ss3221
Sierra ss4030Yanqui 1b4000
Hensley 3b4000Trinidad rf3212
Shaver 1b4010Silverio lf4010
Mattix cf3120Susnara c3000
Schreiber rf4000Sanchez 3b2000
Lacroix dh4000Ramos dh1111
Castro c4121Cintron 2b3010
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals352102Totals26564
Quad-Cities 000000011--210 
Kane County 10112000x--5

E -- Sanchez (12). DP -- Quad-Cities 2; Kane County 1. LOB -- Quad-Cities 7; Kane County 4. 2B -- Mattix (2), Castro 2 (5). HR -- Chisholm (12), Ramos (3), De La Trinidad (8). CS -- Sanchez (7), Susnara (1), Maciel (4). SB -- Mattix 2 (2).  

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Ramirez (L, 5-7)4.033335
Aquino1.022203
Solis3.010033
       
Kane County      
Bain (W, 7-2)7.050016
Gonzalez2.052202
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP -- Ramirez; Bain. HBP -- by Ramirez (Chisholm). U -- Jennifer Pawol, Jake Bruner. T -- 2:42. A -- 5,863.

Wisconsin 4, Clinton 1

Clinton;010;000;000;--;1;5;1

Wisconsin;020;100;10x;--;4;8;1

Nelson Hernandez, Michael Petersen (7), Rodrigo Benoit (9) and Payton Henry. Raymond Kerr, Matt Clancy (6) and Juan Camacho. WP -- Nelson Hernandez (8-5). LP -- Raymond Kerr (3-7). Save -- Rodrigo Benoit (8). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Ryan Costello; Wisconsin, KJ Harrison, Robert Henry. 2B -- Wisconsin, KJ Harrison, Darren Seferina, Gilbert Lara. 3B -- Wisconsin, Zach Clark. HR -- Clinton, Johnny Adams. RBI -- Clinton, Johnny Adams; Wisconsin, Darren Seferina 2, Gilbert Lara, Robert Henry

