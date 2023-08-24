Midwest League
(Second-half standings)
West Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Cedar Rapids (MIN);33;18;.647;—
Peoria (STL);29;22;.569;4.0
Wisconsin (MIL);24;27;.471;9.0
Beloit (MIA);23;27;.460;9.5
South Bend (CHC);20;30;.400;12.5
Quad Cities (KC);19;32;.373;14.0
East Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
West Michigan (DET);29;21;.580;—
Fort Wayne (SD);28;22;.560;1.0
Dayton (CIN);27;24;.529;2.5
Lake County (CLE);25;23;.521;3.0
x-Great Lakes (LAD);23;27;.460;6.0
Lansing (OAK);22;29;.431;7.5
x-first-half division winner
Thursday's results
Lansing 3, Dayton 2
Cedar Rapids 14, South Bend 8
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, postponed
Lake County at Beloit, late
Peoria 4, West Michigan 3
Quad Cities 3, Wisconsin 2
Today's games
Lansing at Dayton, 6:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at Beloit, 6:35 p.m.
West Michigan at Peoria, 6:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Wisconsin, 6:40 p.m.
Quad Cities 3, Wisconsin 2
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Johnson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lara cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Moore ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Town lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Wilken 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Negret rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Boeve 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jensen c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mendez lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Emshoff dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gray Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Newton 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wood c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Metzinger 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Quad Cities
|000
|000
|012
|--
|3
|8
|0
|Wisconsin
|020
|000
|000
|--
|2
|5
|2
E -- Smith (1), Mendez (6). LOB -- QC 10, Wisconsin 10. 2B -- Kennedy (2). HR -- Jensen (9). SB -- Kennedy (2), Town (18); Boeve (1). PB -- Jensen (9).
|Quad Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
Noriega
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Sears
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Willis
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Johnson (W, 6-3)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wisconsin
|Cornielle
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
7
|Hernandez (H, 2)
|2.2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Merkel (H, 1)
|0.2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Smith (L, 2-1)(BS, 1)
|0.2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
WP -- Noriega, Sears. HBP -- Miller (by Noriega). U -- Brandon Tipton, Chad Patterson. T -- 2:54. A -- 4,065.