Quad-Cities 3, Beloit 2

BeloitabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Pena 2b2000Lee 2b4010
Schumann 3b4010Abreu lf4021
Foyle cf3000Kessinger 3b3001
Osborne rf4000Campos dh3031
Weber c4000McKenna rf4000
Brito ss2000Biermann 1b4010
Woodwrth lf3000Dawson ss3100
Sanchez dh2100Holdrbach c311
Ward 1b2111Rodriguez cf3100
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals26222Totals31383
Beloit002000000--2
Quad-Cities00000030x--3

E -- Schuemann (11). DP -- Beloit 1; Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Beloit 4; Quad-Cities 9. 2B -- Campos (8). 3B -- Ward (3). SB -- Schuemann (16), Brito (3); Abreu (3), Kessinger (3). CS -- Brito (4). SF -- Pena (4); Campos (2).

Beloitiphrerbbso
Kelly5.260009
Cohen (L, 5-10)0.213342
Reagan1.210002
Quad-Cities      
Rivera4.012235
Ruppenthal (W, 4-6)5.010027
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Sanchez (by Rivera). WP -- Rivera 2, Ruppenthal, Cohen. BK -- Kelly. PB -- Weber 2. U -- Bobby Tassone, Nathan Diederich. T -- 3:15. A -- 2,475.

 

Burlington 4, Clinton 1

Burlington;002;010;001;--;4;10;0

Clinton;000;000;100;--;1;9;0

R. Pina, Veliz (4), Sykes (6), Del Rosario (8), Clark (9) and K. Pina; Walters, Brito (3); Mitzel (5), Alcala (8). WP -- Veliz (1-1) LP -- Walters (4-4) S -- Clark (2). Two or more hits -- Burlington, Maitan 3, Rondon, Jones. 2B -- Clinton, Hollins (20), Jones (17). RBI -- Burlington, Del Valle, K. Pina, Jones, Rubalcaba; Clinton, Jones.

