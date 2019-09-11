Midwest League playoffs

Championship
(Best-of-5)
South Bend 1, Clinton 0

Wednesday: South Bend 3, Clinton 1

Thursday: Clinton at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, South Bend at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, South Bend at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

x-Monday, South Bend at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

x-if necessary

South Bend 3, Clinton 1

Clinton;100;000;000;--;1;5;2

South Bend;010;000;11x;--;3;3;1

Reed, Alexander (8) and Banfield; Graveman, Hughes (4), Mort (5), Glowicki (8) and Mastrobuoni. WP -- Mort. LP -- Reed. Two or more hits -- CLI, Edwards. 2B -- CLI, Torres, Devers. HR -- SB, Maldonado. RBI -- CLI, Devers; SB, Daniel, Maldonado, Velazquez.

Records -- Clinton 0-1; South Bend 1-0 (5 game series).

