Midwest League playoffs
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|South Bend 1, Clinton 0
Wednesday: South Bend 3, Clinton 1
Thursday: Clinton at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
Saturday, South Bend at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, South Bend at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
x-Monday, South Bend at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
x-if necessary
South Bend 3, Clinton 1
Clinton;100;000;000;--;1;5;2
South Bend;010;000;11x;--;3;3;1
Reed, Alexander (8) and Banfield; Graveman, Hughes (4), Mort (5), Glowicki (8) and Mastrobuoni. WP -- Mort. LP -- Reed. Two or more hits -- CLI, Edwards. 2B -- CLI, Torres, Devers. HR -- SB, Maldonado. RBI -- CLI, Devers; SB, Daniel, Maldonado, Velazquez.
Records -- Clinton 0-1; South Bend 1-0 (5 game series).
