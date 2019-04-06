Burlington 3, Quad-Cities 0

BurlingtonabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Adams cf3001Adolph cf2000
Soto ss2012Pena ss2000
Maitan 3b3000Valdez 2b2000
Del Valle lf3000Schreiber 1b3000
Griffin rf3110Salazar c201
Williams dh3000Costes lf3000
Olmeda c2100Lacroix rf3010
Pineda 2b2110Hensley dh2000
Fitzsimons 1b3000Dawson 3b2000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals24334Totals21020
Burlington 0300000--3  
Quad-Cities 0000000--0  

E -- Pineda (2). DP -- Burlington 2; Quad-Cities 0. LOB -- Burlington 4; Quad-Cities 5. 2B -- Soto (1). SB -- Pineda (2), Griffin (1); Lacroix (1), Hensley (1). CS -- Valdez (1)

Burlingtoniphrerbbso
Pina (W, 1-0)5.010057
Perez (S, 1)2.01000

1

Quad-Cities      
Deason (L, 0-1)1.213343
Castellanos3.110003
Conn2.010005
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP -- Pina. U -- Jeff Hamann, Clay Williams. T -- 2:07. A -- NA.

Clinton 6, Kane County 1

Kane County;100;000;000;--;1;2;3

Clinton;000;402;00X;--;6;5;1

Justin Lewis, Kenny Hernandez (4), Blake Workman (8) and Jose Herrera; Humberto Mejia, George Soriano (5) and Will Banfield. WP -- Mejia (1-0). LP -- Lewis (0-1). S -- Soriano (1). 2B -- Clinton, Christopher Torres. HR -- Kane County, Jorge Perez. RBIs -- Kane County, Perez; Clinton, Torres 2, Marcos Rivera, Ricardo Cespedes, Bubba Hollins, Demetrius Sims. A -- 1,326

