Burlington 3, Quad-Cities 0
|Burlington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Adams cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Adolph cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Soto ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Pena ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maitan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Del Valle lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Griffin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Williams dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Costes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olmeda c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lacroix rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pineda 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hensley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fitzsimons 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|24
|3
|3
|4
|Totals
|21
|0
|2
|0
|Burlington
|030
|000
|0
|--
|3
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
E -- Pineda (2). DP -- Burlington 2; Quad-Cities 0. LOB -- Burlington 4; Quad-Cities 5. 2B -- Soto (1). SB -- Pineda (2), Griffin (1); Lacroix (1), Hensley (1). CS -- Valdez (1)
|Burlington
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Pina (W, 1-0)
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Perez (S, 1)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
1
|Quad-Cities
|Deason (L, 0-1)
|1.2
|1
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Castellanos
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Conn
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
WP -- Pina. U -- Jeff Hamann, Clay Williams. T -- 2:07. A -- NA.
Clinton 6, Kane County 1
Kane County;100;000;000;--;1;2;3
Clinton;000;402;00X;--;6;5;1
Justin Lewis, Kenny Hernandez (4), Blake Workman (8) and Jose Herrera; Humberto Mejia, George Soriano (5) and Will Banfield. WP -- Mejia (1-0). LP -- Lewis (0-1). S -- Soriano (1). 2B -- Clinton, Christopher Torres. HR -- Kane County, Jorge Perez. RBIs -- Kane County, Perez; Clinton, Torres 2, Marcos Rivera, Ricardo Cespedes, Bubba Hollins, Demetrius Sims. A -- 1,326
