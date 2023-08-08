Midwest League
(Second-half standings)
West Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Cedar Rapids (MIN);23;14;.622;—
Peoria (STL);21;16;.568;2.0
Beloit (MIA);19;18;.514;4.0
Wisconsin (MIL);19;18;.514;4.0
South Bend (CHC);17;20;.459;6.0
Quad Cities (KC);13;24;.351;10.0
East Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fort Wayne (SD);21;16;.568;—
West Michigan (DET);19;16;.543;1.0
Dayton (CIN);20;17;.541;1.0
x-Great Lakes (LAD);18;18;.500;2.5
Lake County (CLE);16;20;.444;4.5
Lansing (OAK);14;23;.378;7.0
x-first-half division winner
Tuesday's results
Lake County 7, South Bend 5
West Michigan at Great Lakes, late
Fort Wayne 3, Lansing 2
Quad Cities 7, Cedar Rapids 0
Beloit 5, Peoria 2
Wisconsin 6, Dayton 4
Today's games
South Bend at Lake County, 11:05 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Lansing, 12:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 6:30 p.m.
Peoria at Beloit, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Wisconsin, 6:40 p.m.
Quad Cities 7, Cedar Rapids 0
|Cedar Rapids
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Miller ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez cf
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Rodriguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Town lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jensen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Negret rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Ross 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Emshoff 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cardenas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCusker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Fedko lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Newton 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cavaco 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|6
|Cedar Rapids
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|2
|2
|Quad Cities
|310
|012
|00x
|--
|7
|8
|0
E -- Matthews (1), Rimmel (1). LOB -- Cedar Rapids 9; Quad Cities 8. 2B -- Ross (20), Fedko (4); Newton (8), Gonzalez 2 (10). HR -- Negret 2 (16). PO -- Rodriguez. CS -- Rodriguez (5).
|Cedar Rapids
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Matthews (L, 3-2)
|4.1
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|Rimmel
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Stankiewicz
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wilson
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quad Cities
|Kaufman
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Cerantola (W, 3-3)
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Wereski
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Simonelli
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
BALK -- Matthews, Rimmel. WP -- Rimmel, Kaufman 2. U -- Nobuoki Yasuta, Guillermo Rodriguez. T -- 2:36. A -- 2,949.