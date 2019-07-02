Quad-Cities 4, Wisconsin 2

Quad-CitiesabrhbiWisconsin abrhbi
Adolph dh Turang ss 
Nova ss McVey dh 
Dennis 3b Fry c 
Salazar c Castillo pr 
McKenna rf McClanahan 1b 
Hensley 1b Garcia 3b 
Rodriguez cf Lujano rf 
Machado lf Howell cf 
Wielansky 2b Ward lf 
     Coca 2b 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals33 Totals31 
Quad-Cities 000220000--4
Wisconsin 101000000--2

-- Salazar (4), Rodriguez (2). DP -- QC 1. LOB -- QC 6, WIS 4. 2B -- Salazar (10), Nova (8), McClanahan (9). SB -- Dennis (15), Turang (21). SF -- Hensley.

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Rivera (W, 4-3) 7.0 
Martin (S, 1) 2.0 
Wisconsin       

Olson (L, 2-5) 

4.1 
Hitt 0.2 
Adames 4.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- by Adames (Salazar). WP -- Adames. U -- Thomas Burrell, Bobby Tassone. -- 2:43. -- 3,213.

Clinton 3, Beloit 0

Clinton;010;000;020;--;3;7;1

Beloit;000;000;000;--;0;5;0

Soriano and Osborne; Cohen, Conley (5) and Weber. Two or more hits -- CLI, Hollins 3; BEL, Farrar. 2B -- CLI, Hollins. RBI -- CLI, Hollins, Edwards.

Records -- Clinton (40-41); Beloit (29-50).

Legion baseball

Moline Post 246 8, Monmouth Post 136 5

Monmouth;200;011;1;--;5;8;3

Moline;100;223;x;--;8;8;2

WP -- Devon Breiholz. LP -- Fletcher. Two or more hits -- Monmouth, Frieden; Moline, Aiden Michna 3, Ryne Schimmel. RBI -- Monmouth, Frieden, Brown, Fletcher, Bigger; Moline, Michna 2, Parker George 2, Schimmel, Jacob Pauwels.

