Quad-Cities 4, Wisconsin 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Adolph dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Turang ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Nova ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McVey dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dennis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Fry c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Castillo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|McClanahan 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hensley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodriguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lujano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Howell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wielansky 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ward lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Coca 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|Quad-Cities
|000
|220
|000
|--
|4
|7
|2
|Wisconsin
|101
|000
|000
|--
|2
|5
|0
E -- Salazar (4), Rodriguez (2). DP -- QC 1. LOB -- QC 6, WIS 4. 2B -- Salazar (10), Nova (8), McClanahan (9). SB -- Dennis (15), Turang (21). SF -- Hensley.
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Rivera (W, 4-3)
|7.0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Martin (S, 1)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Wisconsin
Olson (L, 2-5)
|4.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Hitt
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
HBP -- by Adames (Salazar). WP -- Adames. U -- Thomas Burrell, Bobby Tassone. T -- 2:43. A -- 3,213.
Clinton 3, Beloit 0
Clinton;010;000;020;--;3;7;1
Beloit;000;000;000;--;0;5;0
Soriano and Osborne; Cohen, Conley (5) and Weber. Two or more hits -- CLI, Hollins 3; BEL, Farrar. 2B -- CLI, Hollins. RBI -- CLI, Hollins, Edwards.
Records -- Clinton (40-41); Beloit (29-50).
Legion baseball
Moline Post 246 8, Monmouth Post 136 5
Monmouth;200;011;1;--;5;8;3
Moline;100;223;x;--;8;8;2
WP -- Devon Breiholz. LP -- Fletcher. Two or more hits -- Monmouth, Frieden; Moline, Aiden Michna 3, Ryne Schimmel. RBI -- Monmouth, Frieden, Brown, Fletcher, Bigger; Moline, Michna 2, Parker George 2, Schimmel, Jacob Pauwels.
