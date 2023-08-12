Midwest League
(Second-half standings)
West Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Cedar Rapids (MIN);25;15;.625;—
Peoria (STL);24;17;.585;1.5
Beloit (MIA);20;21;.488;5.5
Wisconsin (MIL);20;21;.488;5.5
South Bend (CHC);18;21;.462;6.5
Quad Cities (KC);14;26;.350;11.0
East Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
Dayton (CIN);23;18;.561;—
West Michigan (DET);22;18;.550;0.5
People are also reading…
Fort Wayne (SD);22;19;.537;1.0
x-Great Lakes (LAD);20;21;.488;3.0
Lake County (CLE);17;21;.447;4.5
Lansing (OAK);17;24;.415;6.0
x-first-half division winner
Saturday's results
South Bend at Lake County, cancelled
West Michigan 12-2, Great Lakes 4-3
Lansing 10, Fort Wayne 1
Cedar Rapids x, Quad Cities x
Beloit 11, Peoria 7
Dayton 5, Wisconsin 3
Today's games
West Michigan at Great Lakes, 12:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lansing, 12:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 1:00 p.m.
Peoria at Beloit, 1:05 p.m.
Dayton at Wisconsin, 1:10 p.m.
South Bend at Lake County, 3 p.m. (DH)
Cedar Rapids 10, Quad Cities 10
|Cedar Rapids
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Miller ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Ramirez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez cf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|PWallace lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Rosario rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Johnson 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ross 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Jensen c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cossetti c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Negret dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Salas 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Dickerson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McCusker dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Town lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Urbina lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Emshoff 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|a-Fedko ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newton 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Perez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kennedy rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|8
|Totals
|36
|10
|9
|10
|Cedar Rapids
|100
|050
|021
|--
|10
|9
|1
|Quad Cities
|031
|000
|600
|--
|10
|9
|2
E -- Salas (12); Ramirez (1), Jensen (9). LOB -- Cedar Rapids x; Quad Cities x. DP -- Quad Cities 2. 2B -- Miller 2 (13); P. Wallace (8). HR -- McCusker (2); Newton (11), Kennedy (1), Negret (18). SB -- Salas (17); Town (13). PB -- Cossetti (6). SF -- Cossetti; Jensen. CS -- Emshoff (2).
|Cedar Rapids
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Lewis
|4.1
|4
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Swain
|1.2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Whorff
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Paredes
|Quad Cities
|Avila
|5.0
|6
|6
|5
|3
|4
|Harm
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Johnson
|1.1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Wereski
WP -- Whorff; Avila, Wereski 2. HBP -- Perez 2 (by Avila, by Avila). U -- Nobuoki Yasuta, Guillermo Rodriguez. T -- 2:40 (:05 delay). A -- 4,346.