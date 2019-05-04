Quad-Cities 10, Fort Wayne 3
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pena ss
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Edwards ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Valdez e dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Almanzar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Marcano 3b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lacroix lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Ruiz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Williams-Sutton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dennis rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Little lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Adolph cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Fernandez j c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Dawson 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Solomon 1b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Harris cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|10
|15
|8
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|Quad-Cities
|131
|021
|200
|--
|10
|15
|0
|Fort Wayne
|020
|100
|000
|--
|3
|9
|3
E -- Marcano (6), Edwards (6), Fernandez (2). SB -- Lacroix (5), Schreiber (5), Pena (8), Dennis 2 (4); Edwards (9). LOB -- QC 9, Fort Wayne 8. 2B -- Schreiber 2 (6), Salazar (4), Dawson (4); Fort Wayne (Solomon (2), Fernandez (2). HR -- Salazar (2), Adolph (2). DP -- QC 2, Fort Wayne 1. SF -- Lacroix.
|Quad Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Deason (W, 1-1)
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Freure (S, 2)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Fort Wayne
|Acevedo (L, 0-4)
|4.1
|8
|7
|4
|1
|5
|Colletti
|2.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Guzman, J
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Feight
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP -- Deason; Acevedo, Guzman. U -- Jae-Young Kim, Lance Seilhamer. T -- 3:29. A -- 6,066.
Clinton 4, South Bend 3
South Bend;001;100;001;--;3;7;2
Clinton;102;100;00x;--;4;5;1
Vallimont, Alexander (7), Mitzel (7), Wolf (9) and Osborne. Thompson, Passantino (6) and Gonzalez. WP -- Vallimont (1-2). LP -- Thompson (2-1). Two or more hits -- South Bend, Gonzalez. 2B -- South Bend, Roederer; Clinton, Scott, Reynolds. 3B -- Clinton, Hernandez. HR -- South Bend, Velazquez. RBI -- South Bend, Velazquez, Artis, Gonzalez; Clinton, Rivera, Sims, Scott
