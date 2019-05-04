Quad-Cities 10, Fort Wayne 3

Quad-CitiesabrhbiFort Wayneabrhbi
Pena ss 5200Edwards ss 30
Valdez e dh 501Almanzar 3b 10
Schreiber 1b 531Marcano 3b-ss 400
Lacroix lf 413Ruiz dh 3000
Hensley 3b 5000Williams-Sutton rf 400
Salazar c 5221Lopez 2b 4
Dennis rf 3Little lf 2
Adolph cf 412Fernandez j c  41
Dawson 2b 52Solomon 1b 32
     Harris cf  4 0
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals411015 8Totals32393
Quad-Cities 131021200--1015 
Fort Wayne 020100000--3

-- Marcano (6), Edwards (6), Fernandez (2). SB -- Lacroix (5), Schreiber (5), Pena (8), Dennis 2 (4); Edwards (9). LOB -- QC 9, Fort Wayne 8. 2B -- Schreiber 2 (6), Salazar (4), Dawson (4); Fort Wayne (Solomon (2), Fernandez (2). HR -- Salazar (2), Adolph (2). DP -- QC 2, Fort Wayne 1. SF -- Lacroix.

Quad Cities iphrerbbso
Deason (W, 1-1)5.03316
Freure (S, 2)4.020037
Fort Wayne      
Acevedo (L, 0-4)4.187415
Colletti2.1 43313
Guzman, J2.010014
Feight 0.1 
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP -- Deason; Acevedo, Guzman. U -- Jae-Young Kim, Lance Seilhamer. -- 3:29. -- 6,066.

Clinton 4, South Bend 3

South Bend;001;100;001;--;3;7;2

Clinton;102;100;00x;--;4;5;1

Vallimont, Alexander (7), Mitzel (7), Wolf (9) and Osborne. Thompson, Passantino (6) and Gonzalez. WP -- Vallimont (1-2). LP -- Thompson (2-1). Two or more hits -- South Bend, Gonzalez. 2B -- South Bend, Roederer; Clinton, Scott, Reynolds. 3B -- Clinton, Hernandez. HR -- South Bend, Velazquez. RBI -- South Bend, Velazquez, Artis, Gonzalez; Clinton, Rivera, Sims, Scott

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments